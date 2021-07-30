KINGSPORT — Who will it be?
That’s the question Dobyns-Bennett fans are asking football coach Joey Christian. As in: Who will take over as starting quarterback for the Indians after the graduation of two-time conference player of the year Zane Whitson?
Whitson left behind a stellar record that included 2,101 offensive yards and 16 passing touchdowns against two interceptions his senior season. More importantly, he led the Indians to back-to-back 10-win seasons and Big East Conference championships.
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 junior, started for the Indians in Friday evening's scrimmage against Knox Central. Carson is one of three candidates for the starting job when the season officially kicks off Aug. 20 against Tennessee High.
The others in the running are Noah Blankenship, a 6-2 junior transfer from Abingdon, and 5-11 sophomore Will Hurd.
“I like the guys we have at quarterback,” Christian said. “We’ve got three guys that are battling right now. Jake Carson, Will Hurd and Noah Blankenship, all three have different skill sets. Each one brings something a little different to the table.”
When one is named the starter, that doesn’t mean he will be out there for every offensive snap. In fact if the season started today, Christian said he'd likely go with a two-man rotation.
“If it was August 20 and we were in the Stone Castle, we’re going to play two of them,” the coach said. “Which two are we going to play? I don’t know. In practice, we’re looking for somebody to bite down on the bit and take the lead. We want somebody who is going to pull out of the pack and be the guy. We haven’t had that yet. We’re looking for one of those guys to accelerate themselves.”
Of the three, Hurd most resembles Whitson with his competitive nature. However, he's hindered by his youth and the fact he weighs only 146 pounds.
“Will is a competitor and he can put the ball more where we want it,” Christian said. “Where he struggles, he doesn’t have the arm strength where he’s small in stature and we need him to develop. He needs to work on his leadership, be more assertive and show more confidence in himself because these guys on the team want to be led. They’re going to be led by somebody.”
Carson has the height coaches love. Blankenship has athleticism and the arm strength.
“Noah has good arm talent and is very accurate with the ball,” Christian said. “He’s athletic and has some speed about him, so he provides a little of that dimension. The thing holding Noah back is experience. He didn’t have a lot of experience where came from and he’s inexperienced in our offense, which is a very complex offense.
“It will take a while to get a grasp of that. It’s going to take a while. Our offense is easy for the other 10 guys. They’ll get in a huddle and there’s a play 10, 13 words long and they only have to know one word. As a quarterback, you have to know what everybody is doing and you have to know what the defense is doing. Then you have to do the appropriate reads and checks.”
Carson also has the physical tools, including the ability to throw the ball 50 yards and to look over the defense to find receivers like Hayden Sherer and Jonavan Gillespie.
“Jake Carson, he looks the part,” Christian said. “He’s a big strong kid with a strong arm. He’s super intelligent, such a smart kid. He can read the defense and get the ball where it needs to be. The thing with Jake is when the play breaks down, he doesn’t have the speed to extend the play a lot.
“He’s got to make sure he makes the right decisions. We don’t want sacks at all, but a sack is better than a pick-6. He’s got to understand how to protect the ball and do whatever it takes to hit an open receiver. He’s got to get a little more accurate with that. When you do make a mistake, don’t let one mistake become two, three or four.”