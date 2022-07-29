KINGSPORT — Many coaches aren’t fans of the two-quarterback system. When the two are as talented as Dobyns-Bennett seniors Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship, it changes one’s outlook.
“I know the old adage, when you have two, you don’t have one,” Indians coach Joey Christian said. “But it’s a good news/bad news situation. We’ve got two guys who are very good that we feel comfortable in leading our team.
“That’s one position group that’s improved a lot since last year. Both of these guys’ arms are crisper and they understand the system better.”
The signal-callers are different in many aspects.
Carson is a 6-foot-6 pocket passer with a strong base inside his size 14 shoes. Blankenship is the 6-2 athletic southpaw who can take off from the pocket and get the yards on the run.
As far as the players themselves, it’s not as much about a QB competition as helping the team win.
When Carson was the starter for much of last season, Blankenship gladly lined up at receiver. When Carson suffered an injury in a loss to Greeneville, Blankenship stepped into the starting role.
“I like to be versatile for the team and do whatever I need to get the job done,” Blankenship said. “Usually, I get to see Jake and feel out the defense when he’s starting, but it was different last year when I was starting. It was definitely good.”
While last year’s 7-4 record was considered good for most programs, both QBs expect improvement this season. Carson, who is long recovered from his injury, noted the commitment of the team.
“We really took this offseason seriously. The end of last season wasn’t what we wanted so we attacked the weight room, our speed work,” he said. “A lot of the guys have leaned out but still put on weight.”
Along those lines, both praised the offensive line, which appears to be bigger, stronger and faster than a year ago. They’re certainly more experienced with senior Carson Christian, son of their head coach, at center.
The Tribe also has a talented group of receivers led by Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Russell.
It’s no secret that both quarterbacks want to get as many snaps as possible. Still, these two quickly formed a bond and a friendship that extends beyond the football field.
“When Noah first moved here, we became real close,” said Carson, who threw for 1,055 yards during the regular season. “We hung out on weekends and I loved the guy. We’re really good friends and it’s all about getting the job done. Whoever that is, that’s who the coaches need to put in to do it.”
Blankenship, who had 698 regular-season passing yards, transferred from Abingdon when his parents crossed state lines before his junior year. Even as the Falcons made it to the VHSL Class 3 semifinals, he enjoyed becoming a part of the rich Dobyns-Bennett tradition.
“There isn’t a better place to come. Coach (Chris) Thacker has a very skilled offense,” Blankenship said referring to D-B’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. “Abingdon had a good year, but I love it here. I don’t regret anything.”
The playbook was pretty much the same no matter which QB was on the field last season. This season, Christian wants to make some tweaks to it to take advantage of each player’s strengths.
“We want to build on that. Jake is the prototypical dropback passer,” Christian said. “Noah has a little more quickness. Last year, we played two quarterbacks, but they basically ran the same system even though one was left-handed and one right-handed.
“We need to make it different this year to make sure the opposing coach knows if 6 (Blankenship) is in the game, this happens or if 13 (Carson) is in the game, this happens. We want to lean on their different skill sets,” Christian added, “but they still have to run our passing concepts and move the sticks.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.