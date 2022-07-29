DSC_0251.JPG

Dobyns-Bennett seniors Jake Carson (13) and Noah Blankenship (6) bring different skill sets to the quarterback position.

 Jeff Birchfield/Johnson City Press

KINGSPORT — Many coaches aren’t fans of the two-quarterback system. When the two are as talented as Dobyns-Bennett seniors Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship, it changes one’s outlook.

“I know the old adage, when you have two, you don’t have one,” Indians coach Joey Christian said. “But it’s a good news/bad news situation. We’ve got two guys who are very good that we feel comfortable in leading our team.

