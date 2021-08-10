BEN HUR — Coming home is one of the more satisfying feelings in life.
New Lee High football coach Joey Carroll can attest to that.
“It’s great to come home,” Carroll said. “When you’re home, you’re home and there’s no place like home. For my wife and I, it’s a great opportunity for our three boys to be raised here. They were a big part of the decision.
“There’s no better place to grow up, in my opinion. I know what it was like to grow up here.”
A 2001 graduate of Lee, Carroll was part of one of the program’s more successful eras The Generals won the 1997 regional championship at Martinsville in overtime in Don Williams’ second stint as coach. Carroll was a freshman.
“In my freshman and sophomore years, Lee High football was strong and the crowds here were astronomical,” Carroll said. “High school football in Southwest Virginia in big games is something different and I want it to be like that in Five Star Stadium.”
Carroll returned to his native Lee County from Person, North Carolina, which is a few miles outside Durham. Folks in Southwest Virginia will also know Carroll from his days at Marion. In his eight seasons at the helm, Carroll had a 48-41 record with two playoff wins.
“The kids have been good so far and we’ve got a lot of new staff members,” Carroll said. “I was able to bring one of my coaches from North Carolina with me and I was able to retain Tra Adams from the staff last year. We picked up Tanner Hall from Union and got Mike Garrett back out here. He was coaching when I was still here.”
The Generals are coming off of an 0-7 season in the spring and have an active 23-game losing streak. Carroll is aiming to change the culture of the program in Ben Hur, but he knows it can’t be done overnight.
“We’ve got a great staff and I think the kids are responding well to that staff,” Carroll said. “They see the cohesion to work together and put the best product out there on the field.
“Everything that we’re doing is trying to build towards a better program. It might necessarily be what’s best for the individual, but it’s what is best for the program the future.”