BIG STONE GAP — Zavier Lomax had a season in one night.
The senior Morehead State commit rushed for a school record 450 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries Friday to lead Union to a 62-27 win over Virginia High in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Bullitt Park.
Lomax also added another touchdown as part of a 39-yard pass connection from Bradley Bunch for another score.
“You don’t really feel it. It just happens,” Lomax said of his career-best night. “The line was dominating and blowing them off the ball. The tight ends did a great job of getting to the safeties making that home-run block.”
Lomax’s running dominated the night in a win that was No. 100 for Union in the school’s history.
He had rushing touchdowns of 7, 37, 7, 45, 2 and 50 yards from running the same basic play up the middle on both sides of the line.
“We found that soft spot right in the middle of their defense and we started attacking it,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “He did a good job of making some good cuts and breaking tackles down field.
“A lot of the credit goes to Zavier, but he couldn’t do it by himself. Our offense did a great job.”
SETTING THE TONE
After Virginia High returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half to keep the contest tied at 21-21 at halftime, Union played near error-free football in the second half.
The Bears (8-3) set the tone on the first drive of the third quarter when Lomax carried the ball seven consecutive times for 68 yards and a touchdown.
After forcing Virginia High to punt, Lomax carried the ball two times on the next drive for a total of 89 yards to put Union up 34-21.
The game was settled from that point.
Led by Lomax, Union outscored the Bearcats (8-3) 41-6 in the second half.
“I’ve watched film and they seemed more like a first-quarter team,” Lomax said. “When we came out there in the second and third quarters, you could kind of feel it. You could feel them wearing down and the line was blowing them off the ball.”
NOT A ONE-MAN SHOW
While Lomax played his way into the Union and VHSL record books, he had help on the record-setting night.
Junior Johnny Satterfield rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Union finished with a school-record 699 yards offense, with 628 on the ground — another program best.
MOVING ON
With the win, Union advances to the Region 2D semifinals next weekend.
The Bears will travel to Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield to take on Graham.
Graham beat Union 28-27 in a nondistrict meeting between the two powers during the regular season.