It’s a long way from the California coast to the East Tennessee mountains, but San Diego native Ron Capps feels right at home at Bristol Dragway.
The 2016 NHRA Funny Car champion has five wins at Thunder Valley, the most of any driver. His 68 career wins include back-to-back Bristol wins in 2017-18. If history isn’t enough, Capps comes into this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals with plenty of momentum.
He won the most recent race in Dallas and is 33 points behind Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan.
Capps talked about Bristol, where he is one up on 16-time Funny Car champion John Force on the track’s win list.
“It is strange to have my name above John Force anywhere,” Capps said. “For some reason with all the legendary crew chiefs I’ve gotten to work with, I’ve won there a lot. I’m so pumped because it’s a place the fans love. It’s always a top-three track that fans can go to, Thunder Valley, just the atmosphere alone.”
Capps, driving the Don Schumacher Racing Dodge, is now working with Force’s old crew chiefs Dean Antonelli and John Medlen. They’ve provided him with extremely fast cars all season.
“The team I have this year, I have more pole positions than the last few years together,” Capps said. “They love to just let it fly. With us having three qualifying sessions instead of four, it puts a little more pressure on the teams. You hear teams in all forms of motorsports talk about a small gremlin popping up. In drag racing, so many things have to go right to go 330 mph. There can’t be anything wrong.”
He sees the speeds possibly surpassing 330 mph with cooler temperatures in October instead of the race being on its traditional Father’s Day weekend. However, the better conditions could take away a little of the advantage he’s had over the competition.
“I’ve won races in Bristol on Father’s Day weekend, pedaling it or coming together as a team and figuring out how to get down a hot, sticky, gooey race track,” he said. “This time, that’s not going to be the case. It’s going to be firm and the sun won’t be beating down directly on the race track.
“For the drivers, we’re going to be pulling our belts a little tighter because you know you’re going on a ride.”
STEWART TEAM CONFIRMED
As reported Tuesday, it became official Thursday that Top Fuel pilot Leah Pruett and Funny Car points leader Hagan were announced as the drivers of NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart’s new NHRA team for 2022.
Both drivers currently compete for Don Schumacher Racing. Pruett, who is engaged to Stewart, is sixth in the Top Fuel points. Hagan is a three-time and defending Funny Car champion.