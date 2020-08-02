Although rain washed out Friday racing at Kingsport Speedway, it couldn’t dampen the spirits of four-time defending Mod 4 champion Kevin Canter.
The Abingdon driver has been unstoppable at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval throughout the first half of the 2020 season.
Canter has won all seven races in the Mod 4 division and has a 16-race winning streak dating to July 2019. His black No. 3 Ford with the Dale Earnhardt tribute paint scheme has rarely been challenged.
Canter, who hit a milestone 50th career win a month ago, has been fastest in time trials throughout the season and even the inversion of the top-five or top-six qualifiers for the feature races has done little to slow him down.
Usually, he has grabbed the lead by lap 5 and has the checkered flag in his sights.
Dennis Arnold in the No. 71 Chevrolet and Kirby Gobble in the No. 08 Chevy have been providing the toughest opposition to Canter.
LATE MODEL STOCK
While Canter’s black hot rod has paced the Mod 4 division, the red No. 15 Chevrolet of Kres VanDyke has been the car to beat in the featured Late Model Stock division.
VanDyke, another driver from Abingdon, has five straight wins and six overall heading into the next weekly program which offers a pair of 35-lap features.
And as if two-time track champion VanDyke weren’t hard enough to beat, another former track champion — Wade Day — serves as his crew chief.
While many of the drivers have struggled with the handling on their cars, VanDyke has been able to run different lines effectively.
Defending track champion Nik Williams is still looking for his first win. Victory appeared to be in his grasp the first race of the season, but a blown tire and wild action behind him handed an upset win to teenager Chase Dixon.
Wayne Hale is the other Late Model winner this season. One week after getting his No. 19 Toyota torn up in an early wreck, Hale came back to bump his way past Williams and then held off Bryson Dennis for the win.
SPORTSMAN
Kyle Barnes leads the Sportsman division with five victories, including the last four races, in his white and yellow No. 00 Chevrolet. The Draper, Virginia, driver won twin 20-lap features on July 17 and followed that up by holding off Derek Lane to win the following week.
Lane, a Kingsport driver, has two victories in the black No. 28 Chevrolet. Zeke Shell, the 2018 Late Model track champion, is serving as his crew chief.
Gobble owns two runner-up finishes in the Sportsman division, as do Rusty Clendenin and Alex Miller.
PURE STREET
Tony Dockery has been the man out front in the Pure Street division, although Rob Austin has won two of the past three races.
Dockery, who drives the orange No. 05 Chevrolet Camaro, had won eight straight at Kingsport dating to last season before Austin, pilot of the black No. 18 Camaro, managed to hold him off on July 17.
The drivers split twin Pure Street feature wins during the most recent night of racing on July 24.
PURE 4
Easily the most competitive division of racing with 20-some car fields on Friday nights, the Pure 4 division has been a battle of Kingsport drivers.
Hale opened the season with a win in his No. 47 Chevrolet, and Ben Barker crossed the finish line first the next two races. However, Bucky Smith was handed the win for the June 19 race after Barker’s car failed post-race inspection.
Billy Byington went on to win two of the next four races, sandwiched around victories by Keith Helton and Craig Phelps.
David “Animal” Trent was the latest winner after first-place finisher Phelps and two others were disqualified following post-race inspections.