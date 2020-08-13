Brandon Calton used an all-out blitz to win his professional Mixed Martial Arts debut in 14 seconds.
Now, the former East Tennessee State University defensive lineman nicknamed “Bone Crusher” hopes for a similar result when he takes on Larry Greene in a super heavyweight main event of Saturday’s Showcase 13 MMA card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Doors open for the fights at 6 p.m.
Calton, a 39-year-old from Pennington Gap, quickly took down Conway Beaudry in his first pro fight in June. He landed multiple strikes before the referee stopped the fight. Greene (2-1) should provide a stiffer challenge for the 6-foot-4 Calton, who signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and attended training camp during his football days.
If past performances are any indication, it promises to be an action-packed fight from the opening bell.
All three of Greene’s previous fights have ended in the first round. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound brawler nicknamed “Black Bane” won by knockout in 1:03 against Ryan Hall in his last fight in August 2019.
It’s a big night for Mixed Martial Arts overall with the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier headlining the UFC 252 card.
Locally, the Showcase 13 MMA card includes a co-main event featuring Bristol’s Garrett Fosdyck taking on South Carolina fighter Bryan Battle in a middleweight contest. After a successful amateur career, Fosdyck lost a split decision to Florida fighter Impa Kasanganay in his professional debut.
Fosdyck suffered a knockout loss in his last fight, but will face more of a grappler than striker in the 6-foot-2 Battle, who won his last fight by a triangle choke.
Another anticipated fight involves Cole Ferrell, one of the top-ranked featherweights in the Southeast fighting out of Atlanta. Ferrell (8-0) will put his undefeated record on the line against Ohio fighter Kelli Gottardo.
Johnson City’s Randall Austin Jr. makes his professional debut in a bantamweight fight against veteran Jeremy Rogers from Memphis. Austin, 23, capped off his amateur career in June winning by a rear naked choke in the second round against Dusty Little.
Another bantamweight fight between Joshua Oxendine and William Wilson rounds out the professional portion of the card.
The Showcase MMA amateur lightweight championship will be up for grabs between South Carolina fighters Nick Campbell and Noah “Nasty” Lindsey. In another fight, Austin Bashi travels from Michigan to take on Alex Eliam in a bantamweight showdown.
Michael Valladeras, a 26-year-old from Church Hill, faces Dallas Manspile from Roanoke in a featherweight bout, and Kingsport’s own Dalton Goins looks to get the win in his hometown against Virginia fighter William Hale.