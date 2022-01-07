Jerry Caldwell, longtime executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, has added a third title.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith announced Friday that Caldwell has taken on the mantle of president of BMS. In the news release, Smith also named Mike Burch SMI’s new chief operating officer.
Caldwell, a King University graduate, started at BMS as an events department college intern before transitioning full time to the sales and marketing department in 1997. He became the executive vice president and GM in 2010.
Under his leadership, “The Last Great Colosseum” has continued to flourish as a NASCAR venue while also branching out into other areas. The Battle at Bristol college football game in 2016 broke the NCAA record for attendance when 156,990 fans showed up to watch Tennessee and Virginia Tech play, and in the past couple of years the track has been transformed both into a world-class dirt racing facility and concert venue.
“Jerry Caldwell continues to raise the bar for what can be done at one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues,” Smith said in the release. “Jerry is the first three-time Speedway Motorsports Promoter of the Year honoree. He and his team captivated the sports world with Bristol’s transformation for NASCAR to race on dirt in 2021, and he’s leading our charge to bring NASCAR back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. Jerry is also a tremendous community servant, and I’m honored to name him president of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.”
Burch, who joined SMI in 2003, most recently served as chief strategy officer. He previously held positions of senior vice president of national sales and marketing and manager of business development. He earned undergraduate degrees at North Carolina and a master’s degree in sport management from Georgia Southern before working with several NBA teams.
“Mike has been an integral part of our organization and a key architect of how we’ve pulled our facilities and staff together as a more cohesive company,” Smith said. “As chief operating officer, he’ll continue to be a significant part of our success.”