BRISTOL, Tenn. — The football teams of Sullivan East and Sullivan Central will play one final game this season, and it’s for a good cause.
On Thursday at the Stone Castle, the Patriots and Cougars will face off in the CAC Bowl, a benefit game hosted by Tennessee High.
All proceeds will go to The Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County in memory of Gabby Kennedy and Kristina Robinson, two members of the Tennessee High community who died on Oct. 17. Kennedy was a senior at THS.
The regular-season game between East and Central was canceled because of coronavirus issues. Now the teams’ very last meeting — Central is consolidating with two other schools next season to form West Ridge — will aid the cause of stopping domestic violence.
Kickoff on Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased online, starting at noon Monday, at gofan.co/app/school/TN8201.