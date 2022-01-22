GRAY — Oh, those buzzer-beating ’Blazers.
Daniel Boone’s girls won on a shot at the buzzer and the boys celebrated in the same fashion, leaving David Crockett on the sad end of a rivalry night that was a basketball fan’s delight at Bobby Snyder Gym on Friday.
Putting on quite the show between Big 5 Conference competitors, the boys won 40-37 on Landon Carrico’s 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer and the girls won 39-37 on Camryn Sarvis’ buzzer- beating layup.
CARRICO HITS HOME
Crockett (12-9, 1-3) had the ball, holding for the last shot. But a turnover gave it back to Boone (9-12, 2-2)
The Pioneers seemed to have Brayden Blankenship under control on the wing as the final seconds were ticking down. But Blankenship found Carrico, and Carrico had little time to get off a shot.
“I got the ball in the corner, and I looked up and saw two seconds on the clock,” Carrico said. “I heard my coaches saying, ‘Shoot it.’ So I pump-faked and got him up in the air. I slung it to the side. It was a lucky shot, but it went in and we got the win. That’s all that matters.
“At the release, it felt good,” he added. “I looked at it for a second and thought that might go. And it went.”
Boone coach Chris Brown was almost flabbergasted at the sequence.
“I was so upset because we had a guy under the basket absolutely wide open, and apparently we didn’t see him,” Brown said. “I guess they had something going on in the timeout different than I did, and they decided to call their own play in the corner and got that shot. We’ll take it. I just walked across the court in absolute disbelief.”
Boone trailed 35-29 late in the game but came up with six straight points and had possession in the final 30 seconds but was unable to score.
Crockett had a chance to end it just before the buzzer, but Boone’s Luke Jenkins made a sweet defensive play to strip the ball in the lane, preventing a final shot.
“It was a sloppy last three minutes of the ballgame,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “I thought we played great defensively. You can’t complain when you hold someone to 40 points and you play overtime. That’s big.
“But when you only score 37, it doesn’t matter.”
Boone got 15 points from Blankenship, Carrico finished with 11 and Creed Musick added nine.
Clint Pierce and Gage Peterson each had eight points for Crockett.
SARVIS FOR THE WIN
Down by six points in the final two minutes with an offense that had produced only 11 points in the second half, Boone’s girls appeared to be done.
Three clutch shots rewrote the ending and gave the Lady Trailblazers (9-11, 3-1) the thrilling win, one that moved them into a first-place tie with the Lady Pioneers (18-3, 3-1) in the conference standings.
Sarvis delivered the game-winner off a nice feed from Kyleigh Bacon.
Treys by Kaylee Cox and Josie Jenkins gave Boone a tie and set the stage for Sarvis. Tied at 37, Bella Ferguson’s drive into the lane and subsequent shot didn’t fall for Crockett. Bacon collected the rebound near the 3-point line and raced toward the other end of the court. When she got into the lane, Sarvis was waiting on the opposite block.
“I saw Cam, and me and her had one girl on both of us,” Bacon said. “We just had to execute that 2-on-1 opportunity and we did. I’m glad we were able to.”
Sarvis collected the bounce pass and hit the bucket, touching off the celebration.
“Coach (Beau) Hauldren always tells us to have a trail man and a rim runner,” Sarvis said. “I knew I had to get down the court. I saw the girl was over helping on Kyleigh, so I knew I just had to make the shot.”
After an offensively challenged first three quarters — Boone led 23-18 heading into the fourth — both teams came to life. Crockett started the fourth with an 11-2 run to take a four-point lead.
Kadence Fannon’s 3-pointer made it 37-31, setting the final stage.
Jenkins led Boone with eight points, and Bacon, Sarvis and Jayden Riddle each scored seven. Fannon finished with 15 points and Emily Trivette added nine for Crockett.