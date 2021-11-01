JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football team is ready for its biggest game of the year. VMI visits Greene Stadium on Saturday for a battle between nationally ranked teams. It’s the Bucs’ homecoming game and a sellout crowd is expected.
For ETSU coach Randy Sanders, it’s business as usual.
“I try very hard for the team not to make an issue of big games,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “It’s the next game and they’re all big. Each week you play the biggest game of the season because that’s the one you’re playing that week.”
The Bucs (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) are ranked 14th in both FCS polls and the Keydets (6-2, 4-1) are 18th. It will be the first time in Greene Stadium’s brief history that nationally ranked teams meet.
The Keydets are coming off a 46-45 victory over Samford, one that kept them in the hunt for another SoCon title and one that showed how explosive their offense can be.
Both teams are averaging 33.6 points per game, leading Sanders to say he expects somewhat of a shootout.
“VMI’s going to have yards and they’re going to score points,” Sanders said. “They’re good enough offensively to do that. It’s not going to be a game where you can go into it a saying we need to run the football, control the clock, do all that. We’ve got to score points. It’s not a game you’re going to win 14-10 or 17-14. We’re going to have to score."
Sanders said the week of preparation will be crucial and his team can't afford any kind of slip-up with the season’s finish line in sight.
“We have three tough games ahead of us but we’re only worried about one right now,” Sanders said. “Once we get through that one then we’ll worry about the next one. I tell the guys we’ve accomplished too much at this point to have what-ifs. ‘What if I got into bed a little earlier? What if I had watched a little more tape? What if I worked a little harder in practice?’ We can’t have the what-ifs on Saturday night after the game. We’ve come too far.”
GAME NOTES
ETSU beat VMI 24-20 during the spring season in Lexington, Virginia.
VMI quarterback Seth Morgan has passed for 1,298 yards with nine touchdowns this season. Three of his receivers — Michael Jackson (467), Leroy Thomas (447) and Jakob Herres (401) — have more than 400 receiving yards so far.
The Keydets are allowing 237 rushing yards per game, worst in the SoCon.
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.