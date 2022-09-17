Busch eliminated from points race

The NASCAR playoff field was cut from 16 to 12 drivers Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race. 

 RANDALL PERRY

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol magic ran out for Kyle Busch on Saturday.

It was not a great night for Busch, a nine-time NASCAR Cup winner at Bristol Motor Speedway.

