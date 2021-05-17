J.I. Burton placed two football players on the 2021 Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 1 all-state first team.
Junior Esau Teasley made the VHSCA squad as both a first-team running back and kick returner.
During the season shortened and moved to the spring because of the pandemic, Teasley helped lead Burton to a 4-1 record, averaging over 107 yards rushing per game and close to 120 all-purpose yards per contest.
Raiders senior Kaleb Mink was a first-teamer as an offensive lineman.
The first team also included Eastside’s Will Stansberry at defensive back.
Region 1D champion Holston had four first-teamers: senior wide receiver Logan Walden, junior all-purpose player Jordan Ezzell, junior linebacker Lane Blevins and junior defensive back Bryson Sheets.
Other players out of Region 1D selected first-team all-state were Patrick Henry defensive lineman Caleb Walk and defensive end Ean Rhea and Twin Valley punter Zavier Ward.
Eastside defensive lineman Braedon Hensley made the second team, along with Burton defensive end Johnny Williams, Castlewood running back Jeremiah Allen and Castlewood defensive back Landon Taylor.
Eastside linebacker Bryson Shepherd was an honorable mention selection.
Riverheads swept the top Class 1 awards announced Monday. Robert Casto, who directed the Gladiators to their record-breaking fifth straight state championship and eighth in program history, was named the coach of the year, running back Zac Smiley was the offensive player of the year and defensive back Isaiah Dunlap was the defensive player of the year.