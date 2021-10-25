NORTON — Revenge was on the mind of the J.I. Burton volleyball team Monday night inside Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
Behind a standout effort from freshman middle blocker Rehgan Sensabaugh, the Lady Raiders rolled past Twin Springs in their Cumberland District tournament opener, winning 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.
The Lady Raiders (6-13) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal match at top-seeded Thomas Walker. The Lady Titans (6-10) saw their season come to a close.
Burton had recently lost to Twin Springs and exacted some redemption with the statement win.
“It was nice to get (Twin Springs) back because we felt like we owed them one,” Burton coach Whittney Lane said. “I was really proud of their effort tonight and with their communication.”
Sensabaugh showed the way for the Lady Raiders with 16 kills and Savannah Adams had 10. Each also had three aces.
“We want (Rehgan) to use her size and power,” Lane said. “A lot of the time, we forget that she’s a freshman. She can be really dominant by the time she’s a senior if she sticks with it and remains coachable.”
Kylee Sturgill notched 22 assists, and Taylor Phipps and Abigail Absher each had three digs on defense.
Twin Springs had trouble finding a rhythm this season, which saw the team enter the COVID-19 quarantine protocol four times.
“We’d play and then we’d get into quarantine, so the girls never really got their feet under them,” Lady Titans coach Autumn McConnell said. “We had a lot of silly mistakes that our girls know better than to make.
"I don’t take anything away from Burton, though. They played great tonight.”
Emma Dingus led Twin Springs with six kills and Chloe Gilmer notched four kills and eight digs. Ryleigh Gillenwater tallied seven assists, four kills and three aces.
McConnell said she sees a bright future for her group.
“We have a lot of youth and we have some good athletes coming up,” she noted. “Good things should be coming our way.”