GATE CITY — Gate City’s defense played perfect baseball Monday.
On Tuesday it did not.
J.I. Burton (2-1) took advantage of eight Gate City errors and Noa Godsey pitched six strong innings to help the Raiders to an 8-7 nondistrict win at Scott County Recreation Park.
Burton scored three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to take an 8-4 lead going into the bottom half of the final frame.
Gate City (1-2) battled back against Godsey and the Raiders, however. After Luke Bledsoe led off with a walk, Eli McMurray and Brayden Cox followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases with power hitter Carter Babb — who already had two hits, including a two-RBI double in the fifth — coming to the plate.
“Noa Godsey had that bulldog mentality on the mound,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “He wanted the last batter. He wanted to finish the game.
“It kind of got away from him there in the last inning.”
Godsey struck out Babb to record the first out before Ryan Jessee followed to deliver a two-RBI single against reliever Chris Branham.
After Brendan Cassidy came through with another RBI single to cut Burton’s lead to one run, Clay Hart finished off the Raiders’ win by striking out the next two batters he faced.
TOO MANY MISTAKES
Despite the dramatic comeback effort, Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer was more concerned about his team’s eight errors.
“You can’t give good teams that many mistakes,” Salyer said. “(Monday) we came out and played errorless ball and tonight we just booted it around.
“I think last night the newspaper said we won in all facets of the game. Tonight we lost in all facets of the game.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Brayden Dutton finished 2-for-3 and Branham went 2-for-4 for Burton.
Caleb McCurdy’s single in the seventh produced the only RBIs of the night for the Raiders. He finished with two hits.
Cox had three hits, while Cassidy had two hits and an RBI. McMurray also had two hits in a 12-hit night for the Blue Devils.