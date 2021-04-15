NORTON — J.I. Burton football officials confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within their program Thursday.
The Raiders were set to play at Holston Friday night in the Region 1D championship game. But because of the case, Burton was forced to forfeit the title game.
It is a devastating blow to the program which had already had to halt play during the regular season.
“I just hate it for the boys and our coaches,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “The boys and coaches have worked their butts off and after a week one loss we got better.”
Burton opened the spring season with a loss to Chilhowie before winning three straight Cumberland District games.
Burton opened Region 1D play last weekend with a road win over Patrick Henry.
They had little thought of it being their final game of the season.
“I hate that we are missing this opportunity to compete for the regional championship, but it is out of our control,” Caudill said. “We can only control what we can control, and this is something that we can’t control.
“We had to literally take it day by day and the boys responded and did what they were supposed to do and we still got cut short.
“I hate it for the school, our football program, our community, but most of all I hate it for the kids. All we wanted was a chance to compete and we aren’t going to get it.
“Our main focus now is that we get everyone healthy and keep our kids safe.”