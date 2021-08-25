NORTON — J.I. Burton wasted little time in dispatching Jenkins, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders (1-1) got a team-high six kills from Rehgan Sensabaugh and 22 service aces as a team to take a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 nondistrict sweep of Jenkins at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
Taylor Phipps led the service attack for Burton with six aces. She also added 13 assists in the win.
Carly Tomko and Savannah Adams each added five aces for the Lady Raiders, while Maci Sensabaugh and Rehgan Sensabaugh each had three aces. Brianna Motz led a balanced defensive effort with four digs.
With Burton staying on the attack for the entire match, the Lady Raiders had few chances to put up big defensive numbers.
Despite the relatively easy win, Burton coach Whittney Lane still saw plenty of areas for improvement for her team.
“We did really well. I saw some things that we need to continue to work on,” Lane said. “We’re not setting the ball up as much as I would like. We knew at the beginning of the season our passing was going to be a struggle.”
Lane said her team has to focus on getting better each match on the court. And the second-season coach said the Lady Raiders have to continue to work and improve on fundamentals.
“We’ve grown and matured a lot,” the coach said. “It’s the little things we’ve got to do. We can’t send over so many free balls. We’ve got to be able to put the ball down.
“The Cumberland District is a strong district. Free balls are not going to work.”
With room for improvement Lane said she’s also witnessed a lot of growth by her young team.
“I see them grow each day and each practice. I’m excited to see how the season goes,” she said.
Burton has a week off before traveling to Ridgeview on Sept. 2.