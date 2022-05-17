COEBURN — A sun-drenched Tuesday provided for a healthy team competition in the Cumberland District outdoor track and field championships at Eastside's track.
J.I. Burton won the boys' championship with 172 points and Eastside emerged with the girls' team title after edging Rye Cove by a mere 10 points, 149-159.
The top five individuals in each event and top three relays advanced to the Region 1D meet on Saturday, also at Coeburn.
DOUBLE WINNERS
Five athletes ended the day with two individual wins, and two — Burton's Xadrian Taybron and Castlewood's Madison Sutherland — struck gold three times.
Taybron was double winner in the field events, capturing the long jump (20-1½) and triple jump (41-3) to help the Raiders rack up major points before the running events started. He later returned to the track for the 200-meter dash (23.88) and exited with a third gold medal.
Burton's Trey Keys won the 100 dash (11.85) and 300 hurdles (44.03).
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson — who broke a 39-year-old school record in the 3,200 during last week’s Six Rivers Relays — took the 1,600 (4:52.18) and 800 (2:15.83).
On the girls' side, Sutherland completed the sprinting triple crown with wins in the 100 (13.59), 200 (28.67) and 400 (1:08.47) with relative ease.
Thomas Walker’s Autumn Collingsworth won titles in the triple jump (30-1) and high jump (4-10).
Eastside’s Jocelyn Aldrich took both hurdling events, crossing the line in 19.16 seconds in the 100 and 54.73 in the 300s.
Rye Cove’s Alexa Goins turned the distance double, winning the 1,600 (6:54.13) and 3,200 (15:26.64).
OTHER NOTABLES
Thomas Walker girls basketball star Lakin Burke easily won the discus with a heave of 113-11, outclassing the competition by nearly 40 feet. Burke is currently the VHSL Class 1 leader in the event thanks to her winning throw of 124-2 from the Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill last week.
Eastside’s Gracie Cress won the long jump (15-1½) and was the runner-up in the 100 (13.63).
Rye Cove’s Morgyn Bledsoe won the 800 by nearly 20 seconds, crossing in 2:50.48.
For the boys, Thomas Walker’s Xander Spears won the discus (107-4) and Eastside’s Jacob Dutton took the shot put (39-10).
Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore won the 110 hurdles (16.34) and placed third in the 300s (44.95).