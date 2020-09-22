JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill got the icebreaker, and then proceeded to melt Dobyns-Bennett’s heart.
In the first of what could be three or four meetings this year between the rivals, Megan Burleson’s first-half goal was all Science Hill needed in a 4-0 victory Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
The Lady Hilltoppers (8-2, 3-0 Big 6 Conference) took firm control of the regular-season race by handing the Lady Indians (8-3, 3-1) their first league loss.
“I felt like as a team we didn’t play real well in the first half,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “It seems like we were more connected in the second half. We held onto the ball more and moved them around more, passing the ball and creating more opportunities. It was a much better second half. When we decided to hang onto the ball, that’s when the game changed. It changed drastically at that point.”
The teams will meet again on Oct. 8 in Kingsport.
INITIAL STRIKE
Burleson got the party started when she broke ahead of the defense to track down a high bouncing ball at the edge of the box 16 minutes into the contest.
“It was a great ball across from Meggie (Powell),” Burleson said. “I brought it down with my chest and finished it with my laces.”
Burleson drove a wickedly hard shot to the lower left corner of the goal — exactly where she said wanted it to go — and found the net.
The skilled finish left little chance for D-B’s goalkeeper to knock it away.
“It was a really good piece of skill that she had,” Strickland said. “It was a really good goal.”
Getting the first score was a big lift for the Lady Hilltoppers, Burleson said.
“It was amazing,” she said. “We were all a little flustered in the beginning. Just getting that shot off, and making it, kind of brought the team up.”
TAKING CHARGE
Science Hill put D-B in a tough spot 10 minutes into the second half. Taylor Jones struck for a score to give the Lady Hilltoppers a commanding 2-0 lead.
“That was a great shot,” Burleson noted.
FINISHING TOUCHES
Burleson put away the match when she found the net for a second time with 12:52 left on the clock. Riley Jones closed it out with a nice strike with three minutes to play.
“ON OUR HEELS”
D-B’s coach said the first goal changed the game.
“They got the first one and it rocked us back on our heels a little bit,” said D-B coach Tony Weaver said. “But I thought our girls responded well. They kept playing hard. Their effort all night was perfect.
“You have to put this one behind you and play the next one.”
UP NEXT
Science Hill visits Daniel Boone on Thursday. The Lady Indians travel to play Tennessee High that night.