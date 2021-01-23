EWING — Lakin Burke joined her mother in the 1,000-point club Friday night.
The Thomas Walker standout scored 12 points and reached the milestone in the third quarter of a 56-12 win over Rye Cove in a Cumberland District girls basketball matchup.
Burke’s mother, Ashley Daniels Burke, was also a 1,000-point scorer for the Lady Pioneers.
Shelbie Fannon led Thomas Walker (9-1, 6-1) with 17 points.
Abingdon 52, Eastside 48
ABINGDON — A strong fourth quarter erased a six-point deficit and put the Lady Falcons (10-1) over the top in this nondistrict game.
Morgan Blevins’ 17-point effort spearheaded Abingdon’s offense. Randi Osborne added 15 points and Ella Seymore totaled 11.
Eastside got 11 points each from Anna Whited and Taylor Claly.
Crockett 60, Volunteer 39
CHURCH HILL — Mackenzie Baldwin cut loose for 18 points and 13 rebounds to power David Crockett to the Big 7 Conference win.
The Lady Pioneers (10-5) moved into a second-place tie with idle Dobyns-Bennett at 6-2 in the league.
Alyssa Suits totaled all of her 14 points in the second half for Crockett, which outscored the Lady Falcons 16-4 in the third quarter. Emma Gouge added 11 points.
Elise McKinney led Volunteer with 12 points.
Cherokee 34, Boone 31
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs kept the Lady Trailblazers winless in a tight Big 7 contest.
Lydia Alvis paced Cherokee with 12 points. Kaylan Henard chipped in with 10 for the Lady Chiefs (5-7, 4-4), who took firm control of fourth place in the Big 7.
Daniel Boone (0-15) got eight points from Cassidy Richmond.
BOYS
Lee 71, WISE Central 49
BEN HUR — Tyler Fannon totaled 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Generals.
Dylan Fannon had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Jaxon Collier added 12 points and eight boards. Peyton Woodard had nine points and eight rebounds.
Charlie Daniels poured in 27 points for Central.
Rye Cove 55 Thomas Walker 34
EWING — Cutting loose for 23 points and 10 rebounds, Ethan Chavez helped the Eagles to the Cumberland win.
Matthew Rhoton totaled 10 points, and Zach Baker contributed eight points and nine rebounds.
Caleb Yeary led Thomas Walker with 22 points.
Eastside 58, Castlewood 42COEBURN — Eli McCoy totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Spartans’ Cumberland District win.
Will Stansberry added 12 points, and Reece Mullins chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds. Shawn Mullins had 11 points and Jordan Gray led with nine assists.
Hunter Hicks netted 20 points for the Blue Devils.
Crockett 54, Volunteer 49
CHURCH HILL — Mason Britton finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Pioneers’ Big 7 win.
Colton Estep contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, and Ayden Begley came through with 10 points and eight boards.
Boone 57, Cherokee 49
ROGERSVILLE — Breiydon Gilliam had 15 points against his old school in leading the Trailblazers to the Big 7 triumph.
Caleb Head added nine points for Boone.
Concord 60, Providence 40
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights couldn’t recover from a first-half deficit.
McAllister led Providence with 13 points, hitting three treys.