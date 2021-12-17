BIG STONE GAP — With two starters on the injury list, Union’s boys basketball team has leaned on senior Bradley Bunch more than usual at the start of the season.
The reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year says that’s OK.
“Whenever guys are down, we have to have people step up and whenever those guys are down, I feel like I have to do more and I’m fine with that,” Bunch said after leading the Bears to a 61-31 nondistrict win against Burton on Friday.
“I’m fine to help the team any way I can.”
Bunch has stepped up every time Union (3-0) has been on the floor this season. The senior has scored more than 30 points in all three contests.
Against the Raiders, he came through with 31 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Bears’ two starting guards are out because of injury. Caiden Bartee is day to day, but Peyton Honeycutt is likely out until after the first of the year.
That means the focus is on Bunch.
“He’s got to carry us right now,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We’re trying to get everybody in the mix and he’s just been really good for us and it’s a good thing.
“I thought we struggled in some areas tonight in getting the ball inside and finishing inside. When you’ve got a guy like him you really just let him play.
“I’m glad he’s on our team.”
If Union was struggling, Burton coach Caleb Church wasn’t aware of it.
“That team is a great team and they’re very talented,” Church said. “Coach Moore and his staff do a great job with those guys.
“They played like the state champions tonight. They came out and they played hard.”
Noa Godsey and Daunte Keys scored seven points apiece to lead Burton (0-3).
ALL ABOUT BALANCE
Union’s girls used a balanced attack to take a 53-39 win over the Lady Raiders.
Isabella Blagg scored 16 points to lead a trio of Lady Bears (4-2) in double figures. Jordan Shuler had 13 and Abby Slagle added 11.
Gracy McKinney finished a point and a rebound short of a double- double, closing with nine points and nine rebounds for Union.
“That’s kind of the makeup of this team,” coach Kory Bostic said of his Lady Bears’ balance. “We’ve got several players on this team that on a given night that lead us in scoring and we’ve got a bunch of girls that are going to be in that eight-, 10-, 12-, 15-point range.
“And we’re going to need them. The thing about that is you depend on everybody showing up and doing their part.”
Union evened the season series with Burton, which won last week’s meeting on a last-second shot.
Taylor Phipps led the Lady Raiders (4-3) with 10 points.