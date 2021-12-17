BIG STONE GAP — With two starters on the injury list, Union's boys basketball team has leaned on senior Bradley Bunch more than usual at the start of the season.
The reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year says that’s OK.
“Whenever guys are down we have to have people step up and whenever those guys are down I feel like I have to do more and I’m fine with that,” Bunch said after leading the Bears to a 61-31 nondistrict win against Burton. “I’m fine to help the team any way I can.”
Bunch has stepped up every time Union (3-0) has been on the floor this season.
The senior has scored over 30 points in all three contests for the Bears.
Bunch scored 31 points and added nine rebounds and three blocked shots in Friday’s win.
The Bears two starting guards are out because of injury. Caiden Bartee is listed as day-to-day, while Peyton Honeycutt is likely out until after the first of the year.
With the guards out, the focus is on Bunch.
“He’s got to carry us right now,” Union coach Zack Moore said of Bunch. “We’re trying to get everybody in the mix and he’s just been really good for us and it’s a good thing.
“I thought we struggled in some areas tonight in getting the ball inside and finishing inside. When you’ve got a guy like him you really just let him play.
“I’m glad he’s on our team.”
If Union was struggling, Burton coach Caleb Church wasn’t aware of it.
“That team is a great team and they’re very talented,” Church said. “Coach Moore and his staff do a great job with those guys.
“They played like the state champions tonight. They came out and they played hard.”
Burton (0-3) was led in scoring from Noa Godsey and Daunte Keys, who finished with seven points apiece.
ALL ABOUT BALANCE
Union used a balanced attack to take a 53-39 over the Lady Raiders in Friday’s girls’ game.
Isabella Blagg led a trio of Lady Bears (4-2) in double-figure scoring with 16 points, while Jordan Shuler finished with 13 and Abby Slagle added 11.
Union’s Gracy McKinney was a point and a rebound short of recording a double-double for the Lady Bears with nine points and nine rebounds.
“That’s kind of the makeup of this team,” Union coach Kory Bostic said of the Lady Bears’ balance. “We’ve got several players on this team that on a given night that lead us in scoring and we’ve got a bunch of girls that are going to be in that 8, 10, 12, 15-point range. And we’re going to need them.
“The thing about that is you depend on everybody showing up and doing their part.”
The win for the Lady Bears evened the season series with Burton, which won last week on a last-second shot in the meeting between the two squads.
Taylor Phipps led the Lady Raiders (4-3) in scoring with 10 points.