BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two of the region’s marquee basketball players knocked heads Saturday night in the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout, and in the end one of the standouts got just a tad more help than the other.
Union’s Bradley Bunch and Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley each scored 37 points in a major, crowd-pleasing act that was not decided until the final shot inside Viking Hall.
Masun Tate could not get a contested, hurried, close-range shot to fall at the buzzer, allowing Union to walk away with a 62-60 victory over the Patriots.
Union is off to a perfect start after two games, something the Bears had to feel good about as they departed Viking Hall.
“We do, but it’s still very early so we’re not going to get too excited about it,” veteran Union coach Zack Moore said. “But I’m really proud of my kids’ effort. We had a lot of kids grow up tonight.”
Bunch, a four-year starter, grew up a long time ago.
Virginia’s Class 2 player of the year last season, the 6-foot-6, silky-smooth senior made 16 of 21 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while collecting a number of buckets getting to the rim.
“No. 4 (Bunch) was outstanding,” Sullivan East coach Dillon Faver said. “We couldn’t do anything with him. He killed us.
“I don’t think we played great defense and we could have rebounded better.”
Moore knows his team will go as Bunch goes.
“How good was Bradley Bunch?” the coach wondered. “Without him we don’t have a chance. I don’t know what his stat line was, but he’s irreplaceable.
“He was good last year and he’s even better this year.”
The 6-2, 215-pound Bartley was nearly as good, hitting 14 of 25 shots from the field, 5 of 5 from the foul line and 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.
“He’s really tough, tough to guard,” Moore noted. “He can hit tough shots and he has great range. Everybody oohs and aahs, but I’m used to seeing him play.
“And he can put you in the post and tonight he got us in deep foul trouble.”
The game was tight throughout. Union led 15-11 after one quarter, the score was tied at 27 at halftime and the Bears were up 50-46 heading into the fourth period.
Malachi Jenkins scored on an 8-foot turnaround jumper to give Union a 62-59 edge with a little less than two minutes to play. He backed Bunch with eight points.
East (7-2) missed its last three one-and-done attempts from the floor.
“We had a shot at the end to (tie) it and it didn’t go in,” Faver said. “That’s how it goes sometimes. Hats off to Union. They were the tougher team tonight.”
Logan Murray scored 11 points for the Patriots.
FALCONS DOMINATE LATE
Abingdon pulled away after halftime for a 50-40 win over Tennessee High.
The Falcons (1-1) broke free from a 28-28 deadlock through three quarters, dominating the final period to claim a victory over their tournament hosts.
Evan Ramsey, a 7-foot, 240-pound pivot, dumped in 20 points to lead all scorers. Abingdon teammate Dayton Osborne provided support with 10 points.
Brandon Defore, a 6-5 junior, led the Vikings (5-5) with 16 points.