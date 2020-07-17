In the most southwestern corner of Hawkins County sits the town of Bulls Gap.
It’s hard to believe that a community that is home to less than 1,000 people was once a powerhouse in boys basketball.
From the mid-1950s to the 1970s, the Bulldogs under 2009 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductee Ken Bailey had a run not like many others in Northeast Tennessee.
Bailey was at Bulls Gap from 1955-75, compiling 338 victories when basketball in the state was one classification, five District III championships, three seasons with 30 or more wins.
The Bulldogs represented the district 11 times in the regional tournament and also had a 16-game winning streak at one point over rival Greeneville.
All this was at a school where enrollment rarely reached more than 200, but perhaps the most impressive accomplishment was reaching the state tournament in 1966-67.
“It’s really hard to grow a program when we were that small,” Bailey said. “People always talk about Hampton winning the state in 1960, but Hampton was twice as big as we were. Most of our kids weren’t very tall and we didn’t have too many that were over six feet.”
THE EARLY YEARS
“I highly doubt that anyone could’ve walked into a better situation than I walked into my first year at Bulls Gap,” Bailey said. “I was just finishing up classes at (East Tennessee State) and the coach before got offered a job closer to his home in Kentucky. I applied thinking that there might’ve been a bunch of other people trying to get it, too, but I think I ended up being the only one that applied.”
The first group that Bailey coached had eight seniors. Future longtime Walters State head coach Bill Carlyle was a sophomore on the team.
“That was a good bunch, but me being young and inexperienced, I didn’t focus too much on the B team,” he said. “After that first group, we had to do some rebuilding, but it eventually got back there.”
BUILDING A POWERHOUSE
“From 1960 to 1970, we went to the region tournament every year except one,” Bailey said.
The Bulldogs during that same time period had a 40-game winning streak against District III opponents and rarely lost to county foes.
Bulls Gap took on all-comers and was not afraid to play a school that was three or four times bigger than it was.
“There was this one time when we played Lamar and Aubrey Painter was the coach,” Bailey said. “He was quite the character. We went up to Lamar to play and when we got there, the lights were off in the gym and nobody was there. So we drove back down to Bulls Gap and there was Aubrey, waiting on us. We ended up playing them twice that day, but had to hunt down two locals for referees.
“For about a 10-year stretch there, when there was a basketball game in Bulls Gap, the whole town would shut down and everyone would go over to the gym and it would be packed.”
MAGICAL RUN
The 1966-67 season was one to remember for Bulldogs fans of all ages.
“The year before, I thought we actually had a better team,” Bailey said. “We lost in the semifinals to Cloudland, and there was a controversial ending. Our big guy went up for a shot and we thought he got fouled, but he lost the ball. Every one of our players stopped playing while Cloudland stole it and went to the other end of the court to score the winning bucket.”
Bulls Gap beat upstart Bluff City 51-46 in the semifinals to earn a berth in the regional finals against Elvin Little and Science Hill.
Led by seniors Charles “Red” Lawson, David Whitaker and Larry Elkins, Bulls Gap ended up losing 56-35 to the Hilltoppers, but had done the unthinkable and clinched a berth in the state tournament.
“Getting to go to the state tournament was an unbelievable experience,” Bailey said.
“It was nice that it was in Knoxville that year and we didn’t have to go too far, but the problem was we drew the No. 1 team in the state.”
Waiting on the Bulldogs in the first round at the old Stokely Athletics Center was powerful Alcoa, boasting a record of 29-1.
The Tornadoes were simply too much for the Bulldogs and won easily 57-25. Bulls Gap finished the season with a 30-5 worksheet.
“It got to where we could hardly get the ball in bounds because they were so long,” Bailey said. “They were good and that David Davis could jump out of the gym.”
The Tornadoes would eventually win the state tournament in a compelling final game with Knox Holston, 46-45.
“One of the funny stories from the state tournament was that (Charles) Lawson forgot his shoes back at the school,” Bailey said.
“We knew one of the trainers down there, and he ended up getting him a pair of shoes so that he could play that night, but it didn’t help, obviously.”
AFTER BULLS GAP
Bailey took a job in 1975 as the assistant principal and coach of the boys and girls basketball team at North Greene.
He stayed there until 1983 when he moved into a principal’s role at Baileyton Elementary until 1995.
While at North Greene, Bailey coached the Lady Huskies to the softball Class A state championship series in 1979 in the first year that the sport was sanctioned by the TSSAA. North Greene — hosting the series in Baileyton — lost in two games to Richland.
In 1980, Bulls Gap consolidated with Rogersville to create Cherokee. Bulls Gap is now a K-8 school.
In 2016, the gymnasium at Bulls Gap was named after Bailey, and his family was on hand to witness the festivities as well.
“It was very rewarding to have the gym named after me,” he said. “It was a lot of fun, and I was so proud of every one of the boys that I coached. Two or three of them went on to be valedictorians of their class and I still occasionally get calls or one of them will stop by. We’ll talk for a while and it’s always good to remember those times.”