The Chicago Bulls announced Tuesday that they have assigned Mac McClung to their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.
Roster Update: We have assigned Mac McClung to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/iKLZqfQgod— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2022
The Gate City native signed a pair of 10-day hardship contracts with Chicago, the second one on Jan. 1. McClung appeared in one game for the Bulls, entering late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta and making his only attempt from the field, a pull-up jump shot from 16 feet.
The NBA is allowing teams to sign players to hardship contracts without adding those unplanned salaries to salary cap and luxury tax totals because of the number of players in coronavirus-related health and safety protocols this season. The Bulls have had multiple players sidelined because of coronavirus concerns and coach Billy Donovan only recently returned after missing five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
McClung, who turns 23 on Thursday, initially signed with Chicago following a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League team. He started and played in 13 games for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 assists.
McClung, who graduated from Gate City in 2018, played two seasons with Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent after going undrafted.