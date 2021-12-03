Successfully chewing everything they’ve bitten off throughout the playoffs, the Bulldogs are bracing for their biggest chomp so far.
Westview has a quarterback who could be starting at Alabama in the next few seasons. But Hampton brings a belief that has carried it this far with flying colors.
The Bulldogs and Chargers meet for the TSSAA Class 2A football championship Saturday at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be televised locally on the Tri-Cities CW.
Westview (13-1) has won 12 straight games to reach the championship for the first time since a 14-0 loss to private school Goodpasture in 2001. Hampton (10-2) is in the finals for the first time in school history.
“We’re a real small community, not a lot of people, and we’re a tight group,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “We’re fortunate to be in this situation. We’re looking forward to the challenge.
“We’re leaving Saturday morning and we’re going to treat it like a business trip. We expect a ton of support. Elizabethton plays the game before us. Several of our folks will go watch their game and some of theirs will stay to watch our game.”
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Hampton will have to find a way to defend Westview quarterback Ty Simpson. He’s a five-star prospect who has been recruited by every major college program in the country.
Committed to Alabama, Simpson is a dynamic talent who is elusive and possesses a cannon of an arm with accuracy to boot.
“He’s probably the best player left playing,” Lunsford said. “He’s a heck of a football player.”
Westview coach Jarod Neal said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Simpson is a special athlete.
“He makes plays just about every day,” Neal said. “In practice you see him do something and say, ‘That’s interesting,’ but every now and then he makes a bonehead play and you have to reel him back in.
“But obviously somebody who has been recruited like Ty is nice to have on your team. It helps in every aspect because of the caliber he is.”
Simpson is the Chargers’ leading rusher and passer.
He has thrown for 2,802 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions and has 122 carries for 933 yards and 12 more scores.
Hampton defensive standout lineman McKinley Kuhn said chasing Simpson is just part of the game.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Kuhn said. “You just have to play the game as it goes along.”
Simpson said the opportunity of playing for a state championship is important to him.
“We’ve worked hard our entire careers to do something Westview hasn’t done in a long time,” he said. “It means a lot to me, for sure.”
Westview’s top receivers are Garner Anderson (1,049 yards, 18 touchdowns) and Quincy Hamilton (489 yards, 12 TDs). Javion Goins is also a threat.
MORE CRAZY STATS
Westview has been running on high octane throughout the season on both sides of the ball.
The Chargers have scored 41 or more points 10 times. Their season low was 16 in the quarterfinals against Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, a team that held 10 of its 13 opponents to six points or fewer.
“Westview is a well-coached team,” Lunsford said. “We will have to be on top of things.”
On defense, the Chargers have intercepted 23 passes and come up with 16 fumble recoveries. They have an incredible plus-32 turnover ratio.
Linebacker Hayden Smith has 164 tackles.
HAMPTON LEADERS
The Bulldogs’ offense runs on the juice of quarterback Conor Jones.
He has rushed for about 900 yards with 20 touchdowns while also passing for more than 800 yards and seven scores.
Another threat is running back Levi Lunsford, who has more than 800 yards rushing with nine TDs.
“They run the football really well,” Neal said. “They have hard, downhill runners. We will have to try to hold the line of scrimmage and get our hands on somebody, hold on tight, and let the cavalry come in and try to finish it off.”
Lunsford said he feels like his team is still improving.
“We found ways to get better in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s a great group of hard workers who don’t take the easy route.”
Jones is also one of the top players on defense from his free safety position. He gets help on both sides of the ball from Kuhn.
“McKinley plays both sides of the ball, every snap, and never comes out of the game,” Lunsford said. “He does a really good job controlling things in there. And Conor is just a phenomenal football player who really gets after it.”