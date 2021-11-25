HAMPTON — Hampton is 48 minutes away from history.
Seeking their inaugural berth in a state championship game, the Bulldogs (9-2) host tradition-rich Trousdale County in a TSSAA Class 2A semifinal playoff game.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
Trousdale (11-1) has won nine state championships and has a sparkling 91-31 playoff record.
Bulldogs coach Michael Lunsford said he believes Hampton has its best semifinal matchup in its fifth try at this stage. Hampton lost to Trousdale County (35-0 in 2005), Friendship Christian (24-7 in 2006), South Pittsburg (42-28 in 2007) and Marion County (55-17 in 2015).
Lunsford played for the Bulldogs in three of those games, from 2005-07.
“I feel like this is our best chance, as long as we are quick enough to block them," he said. "The key for us is being able to move the ball. And we have to be solid tacklers on defense. But I do feel like it is a good matchup for us.
“Everybody’s goal is to have practice on Thanksgiving. We’re tickled to be in this situation.”
SOMETHING IN COMMON
Both teams have a father-son coaching tree. Michael Lunsford’s dad, Mike, was an ultra-successful coach at Cloudland and Hampton, guiding the Highlanders to the 2001 Class 1A championship game.
The Yellow Jackets are coached by Blake Satterfield, who is in his third season. He’s the son of Clint, who racked up 238 wins from 1984-2007 at Trousdale, a stretch that included five state championships. The roots also run back to Clint’s dad, Jim. He won 185 games from 1962-1983, including one state title.
In between Blake and Clint was Kevin Creasy, who won three state titles before moving on to Murfreesboro's Oakland in 2015. At Oakland, Creasy has two more state titles and has his team in the 6A semifinals again this year.
WHAT TROUSDALE BRINGS
The main man is running back Bryson Claiborne. The senior ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns — runs of 34, 53 and 69 yards — in the 23-0 quarterfinal win over Watertown.
Claiborne has rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 16 touchdowns this season.
“We can’t let them get outside of us,” Lunsford said.
Trousdale didn’t attempt a pass against Watertown, totaling 308 yards rushing on 43 attempts.
The Yellow Jackets run a wing-T type of offense. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they’ve seen similar things this season.
“Oneida ran a little wing-T,” Lunsford said. “Cumberland Gap runs a form of it, and Rockwood ran some things out of it. We’ve had to prepare for it throughout the season.
“It’s a lot about getting adjusted and getting in the right place and being disciplined. It’s assignment football and not getting out of position.”
Lunsford said his team has to be aware of the whole package, including Cole Gregory.
“We can’t fall asleep on the fullback through the middle and not pay attention to him,” Lunsford said. “And we have to tackle well.”
Trousdale is likely to use two quarterbacks, leaning mainly on Keenan Burnley with Mason Maddox available as more of a thrower.
“I think they’ve only thrown it seven times through the playoffs,” Lunsford noted.
Defensive standouts include secondary leader Kane Burnley and linemen Brayden Sadler and Carsey West.
“(Trousdale) is really quick and really sound,” Lunsford said. “They’re not going to be out of position and they won’t beat themselves. They’re not all that big, but they are quick and fast and hard to get on and hard to block. We have to get off the ball, get a hold of them and drive them.”
HAMPTON’S STANDOUTS
The Bulldogs have spread the wealth this season, anchored by quarterback Conor Jones.
In each of Hampton’s playoff games, Jones has scored three touchdowns. Eight of his nine scores were rushes, plus he caught a touchdown on a gadget play.
Levi Lunsford rushed for 128 yards in the win over Oneida, and Morgan Lyons added 89. McKinley Kuhn has been the focal point for the offensive line.
Defensively, Jones leads with 105 tackles and five interceptions. Ryan Crumley has 103 tackles with a team-high 11 for loss.