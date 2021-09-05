Randy Sanders treats every football game the same, but the gleam in his eye after East Tennessee State knocked off Vanderbilt said this one was special.
“Every time you go out on the field, you’re making a memory,” Sanders said after the Bucs beat the Commodores 23-3 on Saturday night in Nashville. “It’s either a good one or a bad one, and I think tonight we made a memory that’s going to be a good one for a long, long, long time.”
The result wasn’t as surprising as the ease at which it came about. ETSU simply outplayed a team from the best conference in the country, a team that still has games against the likes of Georgia, Florida and Tennessee to worry about. Vandy paid ETSU $415,000 to come in, put on a good show and give new coach Clark Lea his first win.
The Bucs had other ideas. Once ETSU worked its way into the game, Vanderbilt wilted. It didn’t look like the Southern Conference against the Southeastern Conference.
“How big a win it is, I don’t know,” Sanders said. “But it’s a great win for us. It’s a great win for those kids.”
The Bucs had many heroes, but none was a bigger surprise than linebacker Stephen Scott. Stepping in for the injured Jared Folks, Scott scored the clinching touchdown when he scooped up a fumble and rambled 22 yards. The sophomore from Greensboro, North Carolina, also had 10 tackles.
“Just grab the ball and score. That’s all I was thinking in that moment,” Scott said.
That put ETSU up 20-3 and the realization began to hit that the upset was possible, although by the end of the night, it certainly didn’t seem like an upset.
Usually in big upsets, the underdog is hanging on by a thread just trying to escape. Quite the opposite happened on the football field at Vanderbilt Stadium. The visitors with 22 fewer scholarships got stronger as the game wore on. The defense, expected to be the Bucs' strength, forced turnovers on the Commodores’ final three possessions. They were in complete control.
“I think once they figured out there’s nothing to fear, let’s go play football, it’s amazing how well we played and our defense was very opportunistic,” Sanders said.
It was an enjoyable evening for the several hundred ETSU fans who made the trip to Music City. They were loud and proud as the clock wound down, and the Bucs noticed.
“Having that ETSU community behind us was a very beautiful thing,” said running back Quay Holmes, who had 149 rushing yards. “Being out there, turning around and seeing that sea of blue and gold. I feel like that’s really what’s most memorable, to be able to thank them and pay them back by getting a win.”
Scott acknowledged that the celebration in the locker room was a good one.
“You know, it’s a wonderful feeling, so we were in there enjoying it,” he said. “We did it, man. This is a huge accomplishment, a huge steppingstone, and we’re very grateful and happy.”