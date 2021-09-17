JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State has one more tuneup before the Southern Conference football season begins, and the Bucs want to make the most of it.
Going into the conference schedule 3-0 with a win over Vanderbilt would give the team some much-needed momentum.
“Winning the first game, beating Vanderbilt, put us in position where this can be remembered as a really special team or it can be remembered as a team that kind of let the opportunity get away from us,” Bucs coach Randy Sanders said. “So we’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity we have. That’s exactly what I told the guys without putting more pressure on them. I try to be as honest and straightforward with them as I can, let them know what’s going on.
“That was a great win for the team. It was a great win for the program, for the university. But more than anything else it put a target on our back, got us a little more attention. What we do from here on is going to be scrutinized a little bit more heavily or a little differently than what it was before.”
ETSU, ranked 16th in the FCS poll, and Delaware State (1-1) meet at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
SCOUTING THE HORNETS
The Hornets are coming off a 20-14 overtime loss to Georgetown last week. The Hornets led 14-0 in the second quarter of that game.
Freshman running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rushing at 95.0 yards per game. Wilkerson ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns in the Hornets' season-opening 32-24 win over Bowie State.
The Hornets are throwing for only 117 yards per game, last in the MEAC. Sophomore Tylik Bethea has started both games at quarterback and has completed 57% of his passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was replaced by reddhirt sophomore Jared Lewis last week.
Defensive back Esaias Guthrie has two interceptions and returned one 87 yards for a TD.
“They’ve got some athletes on the field,” Sanders said. “They’re not going to be an easy team to play. They’re athletic and do a number of different things on defense. They try to run the ball, do a good job attacking the edges in the run game and look like they’re capable of making plays in the pass game. They have big receivers, which anytime you have receivers that are 6-5, 200 pounds, or more, it’s a little bit of concern.”
FLAG DAY
Sanders wants to see fewer penalty flags this week after the Bucs were called for 12 fouls in last week’s win over Division II Virginia-Wise.
“We didn’t play with the energy we needed to play with,” Sanders said. “Typically you get penalties when you’re not coming off the ball, you’re not moving your feet as well as you need to, so you end up having to grab a hold instead of being in front of that block.”
Another area needing improvement is third-down conversion, where the Bucs were just 4-for-13.
“We’ve got to figure out how to do better on third downs,” Sanders said. “We end up with too many long third downs, a lot of times because of penalties. We were able to overcome a lot of those penalty yards Saturday night, but going forward it’s only going to get tougher to do that so we can't make it harder on ourselves.”
TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY
Saturday’s game is Teacher Appreciation Day. All teachers can get in for free. In addition, children 12 and younger will be admitted with no charge if accompanied by a paying adult.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store: www.timesnews.net/site/app.html.