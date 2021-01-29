JOHNSON CITY — The Southern Conference’s two military academies, VMI and The Citadel, have spent a lot of time near the bottom of the men’s basketball standings throughout the years. This season, though, they’ve been knocking off contenders.
East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay doesn’t want to be the next victim.
“I think parity in this league is at an all-time high,” Shay said. “No games this year are going to be easy. So we’re preparing to have a tough one come Saturday.”
The Citadel (9-4, 2-4) visits Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. game Saturday. The Bulldogs are the highest-scoring team in the SoCon and their win over Wofford on Wednesday night propelled ETSU into sole possession of first place.
VMI earlier helped the Bucs (9-5, 5-1) when it dumped Furman out of first place with an upset.
SCOUTING THE CITADEL
The Bulldogs beat VMI 110-103 a couple of weeks ago and the defensive-minded Shay says that kind of game wouldn’t be in the Bucs’ best interests.
“That’s not how we’re going to play, so we’re going to have to defend and do a good job and we’re going to have to be sharp and be alert and aware where their shooters are,” he said. “When you do that you get stretched a little bit and that allows them to drive and play one-on-one and you’re giving up some easy baskets maybe in the paint, so it’s a tough preparation. We’ll do our best to slow them down.”
The Bucs have slowed just about everybody. They’re allowing 64 points a game, best in the SoCon. They’ll need that kind of defensive effort to battle a Citadel team that averages 88.2 points and 13 3-pointers a game, the latter tops in the nation.
Hayden Brown, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior, averages a SoCon-leading 21.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. He also fifth in the league in shooting percentage at 52.5%.
Kaiden Rice averages 19.2 points, Fletcher Abee is at 11.7 and Tyler Moffe is at 10.4, making almost half of his 3-point shots.
The Bulldogs’ top three scorers have combined to go 119-for-292 from 3-point range. The entire ETSU roster is 108-for-326.
ABOUT THE BUCS
The Bucs haven’t played since last Saturday, when they beat Furman 71-62.
Ledarrius Brewer continues to lead the Bucs at 16.8 points a game. Damari Monsanto averages 10.7 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds. David Sloan is scoring at a 10.6 clip.