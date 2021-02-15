Tyler Riddell, a red-shirt freshman with four college games under his belt, will be East Tennessee State’s starting quarterback when the Southern Conference football season opens Saturday.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders made the announcement Monday during a video conference. The Bucs play host to Samford on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“I think he’s had a good fall,” Sanders said. “I think it brings a lot stability. He’s got a lot of experience, or more experience than the other two, running the offense. So there’s a little bit of a calming effect on the rest of the guys.
“I told him when I told him he was going to be the starter that I was going to tell the other guys to come to work every day and try to beat him out. I like the competition we have there.”
Riddell completed 51% of his passes in his limited action during the 2019 season, throwing for one touchdown and no interceptions. He is dual threat quarterback who can run when necessary.
“Going back last year when he played against Western Carolina, he was able to run the ball and run it pretty effectively,” Sanders said. “I give him a hard time. It seemed like every time he ran, he got five yards downfield for looking for the sideline. We’ve had to work on that a little bit about trying to get more north and south.”
Riddell, 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, beat out Miami transfer Cade Weldon, junior college transfer Brock Landis and former David Crockett High School standout Cade Larkins for the position. Larkins is out with a knee injury.
“Tyler has performed well during camp,” Sanders said. “Probably has been the most steady, most consistent. That doesn’t mean one or both of the other guys will not play.”
The opening game will be played with a limited number of fans in the stands. ETSU had previously announced that 30% of Green Stadium’s capacity of 7,600 will be allowed