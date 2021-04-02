It’s hard to imagine, but East Tennessee State and VMI are playing Saturday in a game that could determine the Southern Conference football champion.
It’s certainly a championship game for VMI and it’s a do-or-die contest for ETSU’s chances of winning the SoCon title.
The teams meet at 1:35 p.m. in Lexington, Virginia.
TITLE AT STAKE
The Keydets, 5-0 for the first time since 1960, are ranked 10th in the FCS poll. A win would give them the conference championship and the league’s automatic bid to the playoffs.
ETSU (3-1) can still get that bid, but it will need help. Because Chattanooga opted out of the rest of the season, the best the Bucs can finish is 5-1. Even if the Keydets lose to ETSU, they can clinch the title by beating The Citadel, a win that would make them 6-1.
VMI hasn’t won the SoCon championship since 1977.
FOLKS HERO
The last time ETSU played at VMI, Bucs linebacker Jared Folks had a career day. He finished with 3½ sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the Bucs’ 27-24 win.
“A lot of things were working well,” Folks said. “Teammates set me up good. How things worked out, God blessed me that day.”
NO UDINSKI
VMI’s Reece Udinski, the sixth-leading passer in SoCon history who is planning to go to Maryland for his final year of eligibility after graduating in May, is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL two weeks ago against Samford.
With Udinski out last week, the Keydets turned to Seth Morgan, and the redshirt freshman didn’t disappoint in his first start.
All he did was put together the second-best offensive game in school history with 451 total yards — 375 passing and 76 rushing — in a 36-31 win over Wofford. Morgan had four touchdown passes while completing 25 of 34 attempts.
VMI receiver Jakob Herres caught 15 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. His 14-yard TD catch with 35 seconds remaining was the winner.
ETSU’S QB
ETSU also debuted a quarterback last week and Brock Landis came out a winner despite passing for a mere 55 yards. The Bucs chose not to pass as much because they were having so much success running the ball, to the tune of 350 yards, in a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina.
Landis, who started in place of Tyler Riddell, show a propensity to run with the ball, something that impressed his coach.
“There’s always things to work on,” Randy Sanders said. “I really liked the way he competed. I liked the way he battled and fought. But when you run for 350 yards, it ain’t hard to play quarterback when you run for that many yards. This week will be a much bigger challenge for him and I expect him to respond and play well.”