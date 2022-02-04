East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver says if his team is going to learn how to win, it’ll have to fix a major weakness.
“Right now, we’re one of the worst defensive teams in the SoCon and we just can’t seem to finish,” Oliver said after the Bucs’ latest loss, an 87-84 Southern Conference defeat to Western Carolina in which they trailed for only 33 seconds.
The game followed a familiar script. ETSU led by as many as 14 points in the second half only to come unglued down the stretch. They were in similar positions to win against The Citadel, UNC Greensboro and VMI, only to suffer single-digit losses.
The result stretched ETSU’s losing streak to four games. The Bucs hadn’t lost four conference regular-season games in a row since 2006 when they were in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
“At some point, hopefully very soon, we can finish a game,” Oliver said. “I mean, for 30-something minutes we were controlling the game. And then that spurt comes and there’s a little anxiety I think to finish the game ... fouls to turnovers to free throw violations and breakdowns on defense and that’s mental. We’ve just got to fix it.”
ETSU (12-12, 4-7) is tied for the most losses in the SoCon.
The Bucs get a chance to try to end the streak Saturday when they pay a visit to Wofford. Tipoff is 2 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, and the game is being televised by the CBS Sports Network.
The Terriers (13-10, 5-6) won the teams' first meeting, 68-57 in Johnson City. Center B.J. Mack, a 6-foot-8, 247-pound junior, had 22 points and seven rebounds and scored at will, making 10 of his 13 shots. Mack comes in averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.
FIT FOR A KING
Despite ETSU’s collective struggles, one player has taken off recently.
During the losing streak, Jordan King has averaged 24.5 points per game and surpassed his career high in each of the past three outings, culminating with a 32-point effort against Western Carolina. In his last two games, he’s made 14 of 23 shots from 3-point range and has assumed the team’s scoring lead at 14.4 points per game.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU returns home Monday to face Furman at Freedom Hall.