JOHNSON CITY — Jason Shay said earlier in the season that his first year as the East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach might be defined by how the team handles adversity when it inevitably comes.
The adversity is officially here, and suddenly Shay has to figure out how to stop a losing streak.
ETSU has dropped its last two Southern Conference games and the next assignment isn’t any easier. Wofford is poised for a visit to Freedom Hall on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Terriers beat ETSU 67-62 on Feb. 1.
“I’m trying to find some answers and figure out what’s going to work with this team,” Shay said after Wednesday night’s 79-71 loss at The Citadel. “It is a challenge, but it’s what I get paid to do.
“We have to bounce back quickly. We don’t have time to sulk. We don’t have time to play the blame game. We have to find a way to come together and be efficient.”
The losing streak hasn’t been fatal, however, because every SoCon team has seemingly gone through similar stretches. ETSU (11-8, 7-4) is only a game out of first place in the loss column, behind UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3) and Wofford (12-7, 9-4).
The Bucs haven’t lost three consecutive league games since ending the 2017-18 regular season on a three-game losing streak. They’ve played 55 games against SoCon opponents since then.
FACING WOFFORD
The Terriers are coming off a 78-66 loss to Chattanooga on Wednesday, which dropped them out of first place in the SoCon standings. Saturday’s winner will, at worst, stay on the heels of UNCG.
Last year when Wofford visited Freedom Hall, the Bucs escaped with a 49-48 win in which every offensive possession was challenged. Shay said every game against Wofford has a similar feel.
“I equate it to the Big Ten,” said Shay, who was a walk-on at Iowa. “It’s 3 yards and a cloud of dust every time we play Wofford. They’re tough physically. They’re going to make every pass, every cut, every shot, every rebound difficult. It’s a physical fistfight. We’ve got to step up to the challenge of the physicality of the game.”
SCORELESS STARS
How ETSU and Wofford each lost its previous game could be explained, in part, by the fact that each team had a key cog go scoreless.
Wofford’s Storm Murphy, who was averaging 19.0 points a game, missed all five of his shots against Chattanooga. It was the third scoreless game in the past three seasons for Murphy. Two of them were against Chattanooga.
Meanwhile, ETSU’s Damari Monsanto, who had been playing as well as anybody in the conference, posted a goose egg against The Citadel. The redshirt freshman had been receiving accolades for his five consecutive games with at least 20 points, but he missed all seven of his attempts against the Bulldogs.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU plays at Chattanooga on Monday night, while Wofford plays host to The Citadel.