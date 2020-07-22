They won’t be going to Mexico, but the East Tennessee State Bucs will play in the Cancun Challenge this November.
The tournament, set for Nov. 24-25, has been moved from Cancun to Melbourne, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games will be played at Eastern Florida State College’s 1,500-seat gym.
The tournament actually begins before the teams get to Florida and ETSU will play at Mississippi State on Nov. 17.
Once in Florida, the Bucs will face Bucknell on Nov. 24. and then the winner of a game between Rider and Georgia Southern the next day. Both ETSU games will be played in the afternoon.
ETSU, Bucknell, Rider and Georgia Southern are in the tournament’s Mayan Division. The Riviera Division consists of Clemson, Illinois State, Mississippi State and Purdue and will be playing in a bracket of their own at the same time.