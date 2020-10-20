JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s defense of its Southern Conference men's basketball championship will begin the same way last season ended: with a home game against Western Carolina.
The SoCon released its schedule for conference games Tuesday. The league slate will begin Dec. 30 and each school will play two games a week through Feb. 27.
Western Carolina, the team ETSU beat to clinch the regular-season championship last season, will visit Freedom Hall on Dec. 30 to start a tough opening stretch for ETSU The Bucs will play at UNC Greensboro on Jan. 2, at Wofford on Jan. 9 and at Furman on Jan. 16.
The Bucs have a new coach, Jason Shay, and are coming off a 30-4 season, one during which they set the school record for wins in a season.
One date to circle on the calendar for ETSU fans — if they're allowed to attend the games — is Jan 27. That is when Chattanooga is scheduled to come to town.
The Bucs’ regular season ends Feb. 27 when they play host to UNC Greensboro.
As usual, the teams will play an 18-game, round-robin schedule. Because of coronavirus concerns, teams will be allowed to change dates of conference games, provided both schools agree and the conference authorizes the switch.
ETSU will defend its SoCon tournament title March 5-8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
The regular season begins Nov. 25. ETSU is expected to release its nonconference schedule soon.