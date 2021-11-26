JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is suddenly one of the hottest men’s basketball teams in the Southern Conference.
The Bucs (4-2) take a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s 4 p.m. nonconference home game against Lees-McRae. ETSU is fresh off a championship in the Naples Invitational, a three-game tournament in which it beat Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State, all mid-majors with high aspirations.
The Thanksgiving-week championship left the Bucs with the second-longest winning streak in the conference. Only Chattanooga, which has won all five of its games, has a longer winning streak.
Lees-McRae (3-1) is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. One of its losses was to Lenoir-Rhyne, another Division II team scheduled to play ETSU at Freedom Hall this season.
The Bobcats are coached by Steve Hardin, an Elizabethton native.
Justin Nickelson, a 6-foot-5 junior, is Lees-McRae’s leading scorer with an average of 16.5 points a game. Nickelson missed the first two games. Malik McConnell, a 6-foot junior who played at Walters State, is averaging 15.3 points and is coming off a 22-point effort against Chowan.
Three players had game-high scoring honors for Bucs at the Naples Invitational. Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points in the first game, followed by David Sloan with 20 and Jordan King with 14.
ETSU needed every one of Sloan’s points on his big night. His basket with three seconds remaining lifted the Bucs to a 77-76 win over Missouri State in the semifinals. He was the MVP of the tournament.
Sloan has moved into the ETSU scoring lead at 13.7 points per game. King is next at 11.0 and Brewer third at 10.7.
COMING UP
After Saturday’s game, the Bucs hit the road again for a Dec. 1 game at UAB. Then they’ll have a three-game homestand in which they take on Lenoir-Rhyne (Dec. 4), Morehead State (Dec. 11) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 14).