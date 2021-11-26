JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is suddenly one of the hottest men's basketball teams in the Southern Conference.
The Bucs take a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s 4 p.m. nonconference home game against Lees-McRae. ETSU is fresh off of a championship in the Naples Invitational, a three-game tournament in which it beat Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State, all mid-majors with high aspirations.
The Thanksgiving-week championship left the Bucs 4-2 and holders of the second-longest winning streak in the SoCon. Only Chattanooga, which has won all five of its games, has a longer winning streak.
Lees-McRae, a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas, comes in 3-1. One of the losses was to Lenoir-Rhyne, another Division II team scheduled to face ETSU at Freedom Hall this season.
The Bobcats are coached by Steve Hardin, an Elizabethton native.
Justin Nickelson, a 6-foot-5 junior, is Lees-McRae’s leading scorer at 16.5 points a game. He missed the first two games. Malik McConnell, a 6-foot junior who played at Walters State, is averaging 15.3 points and is coming off a 22-point effort against Chowan.
Meanwhile, the Bucs had three different players lead them in scoring during the Naples Invitational. Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points in the first game, followed by David Sloan with 20 and Jordan King with 14.
ETSU needed every one of Sloan’s points on his big night. It was his basket with three seconds remaining that lifted the Bucs to a 77-76 win over Missouri State in the semifinals. He was the MVP of the tournament.
Sloan has moved into the ETSU scoring lead at 13.7 points per game. King is next at 11.0 and Brewer is third at 10.7.
After Saturday’s game, the Bucs hit the road again for a Dec. 1 game at UAB. Then they’ll have a three-game homestand, taking on Lenoir-Rhyne (Dec. 4), Morehead State (Dec. 11) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 14).