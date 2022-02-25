KINGSPORT — Four players will return to the Kingsport Axmen for a second season of Appalachian League baseball.
They will be among the 18 pitchers and 16 position players on the Appy League team’s 2022 roster as announced Friday.
“I am very excited about the roster that we have put together for the upcoming season,” Axmen manager Mike Guinn said in a release. “I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer.”
Back will be infielders Logan Sutton and Darian Farley and pitchers Casey Allen and Cole Hales.
Sutton, who is taking the field with East Tennessee State this season, batted .391 with a home run and three RBIs in eight games for the Axmen in 2021. Farley, who plays for Caldwell Community College in Hudson, North Carolina, hit .282 in 16 Appy League games last summer.
Caldwell Tech hurler Hales posted a 3.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched for the Axmen. Virginia-Wise’s Allen saw limited time on the mound last year when he also played in the field. He made 19 plate appearances and batted .105.
The 30 newcomers will converge on Kingsport from sites throughout the country, and they will include several players from top NCAA programs.
“We are very excited about our roster for the 2022 season. Mike Guinn and his coaching staff did a great job in putting this team together, and we feel very confident with our squad for this year,” said Logan Davis, Kingsport’s general manager. “Our pitching staff will be a strength, as we have great depth with our arms, but we also have some serious offensive talent on this roster.”
Pitching arms joining Allen and Hales will be Samuel Bryan (Missouri), Matthew Cornelius (Pima Community College), Evan Demurias (North Carolina A&T), Kolby Dougan (Kansas), Anthony Imhoff (Pima), Croix Jenkins (NJIT), Ryan Kraft (Indiana), RJ Martinez (Minot State), Aiden May (Pima), Thomas Meyer (Northern Illinois), Giordano Mezzomo (Cloud County Community College), Zane Morehouse (Texas), Ryan Murphy (James Madison), Liam O’Brien (Pima), Chase Parker (Cloud County) and Tyler Switalski (Gardner-Webb).
In addition to Sutton and Farley, the infielders will be Payton Allen (Kansas), Aaron Casillas (CSU Bakersfield), Kendall Diggs (Arkansas), Gunner Gouldsmith (Sacramento State), Corbin Shaw (Walters State) and Ples White III (Florida State).
The outfielders will be Nathaniel Anderson (Gardner-Webb), Nicholas Block (Walters State), Sam Petersen (Iowa), Ian Riley (Cloud County) and Julian Stevens (Missouri).
The catchers will be Jaime Ferrer (Florida State), Henry Hunter (UAB) and Shea McGahan (Missouri).
The Appy League is a collegiate wood bat summer league featuring college sophomores and freshmen. It is part of the MLB and USA Baseball prospect development program.
The Axmen begin their season at home on June 2 against the Greeneville Flyboys.