JOHNSON CITY — Once again, East Tennessee State had a shot in the air that would have won a game.
Once again, it didn’t connect.
When Ledarrius Brewer’s deep and contested 3-pointer bounced off the backboard and the rim at the end of regulation, UNC Greensboro breathed a collective sigh of relief.
The Spartans then went on a 12-0 run in overtime en route to an 85-74 victory in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
UNCG’s win, coupled with Wofford’s victory over Furman later in the evening, gave the Spartans the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.
Brewer’s potential game-winning shot was similar to the one Damari Monsanto missed in a loss to Chattanooga two weeks ago.
Brewer actually scored first in overtime and his 3-pointer put ETSU up 72-69.
That’s when the Spartans went to work. They scored 12 unanswered points, starting with Isaiah Miller’s game-tying 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.
“He’s a really good player and he made the shot when it was crunch time,” ETSU center Silas Adheke said.
Keyshaun Langley hit another 3 and UNCG was on top for good.
“Those are back-breakers,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “The momentum shifted quickly. The wind went out of our sails after the second 3.”
Miller, who finished with 32 points, scored nine in overtime. The Bucs missed 10 of their last 11 shots in OT.
The game featured 19 lead changes and 16 ties. Neither team led by more than five points in regulation.
“It kind of goes to execution and communication and it all ties into those five minutes, and they did better at that than us,” ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson said. “Miller had an incredible game. We just have to move forward.”
ETSU (12-11, 8-7) lost for the sixth time in its last eight games. The Spartans (18-8, 13-5) are the only team to have played all of its SoCon games.
The Bucs will open the SoCon tournament as the fifth seed on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Chattanooga.
ETSU had that chance to win in regulation after Miller dribbled the ball off his foot with 3.6 seconds left. A quick timeout left 2.8 seconds on the clock and Brewer took the inbounds pass well beyond the 3-point arc and put up a shot while falling away from his defender. It bounced off the backboard and then the rim.
Miller, the SoCon’s reigning player of the year, made 13 of 19 shots and added seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. He even blocked a shot.
Brewer led ETSU with 18 points and Patterson had 13. Adheke added 10 points and 12 rebounds, David Sloan had 11 points and Monsanto had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Kaleb Hunter had 16 points, Langley had 14 and Hayden Koval had 13 for UNCG.
SUB LEDARRIUS
Shay hinted that some changes might come, saying there had been “open tryouts” over the past week.
Brewer, the team’s leading scorer, didn’t start Saturday. He didn’t spend long on the bench, entering the game at the 16:39 mark.
SENIOR DAY
Four seniors — Patterson, Adheke, Sloan and Jordan Coffin — were honored before the game.
The players’ families sent their best wishes via videos that were played on the big screen.
ANTHEM UPDATE
A line of supporters and a handful of critics were outside the arena before the game showing their stances on the team’s kneeling in protest during the national anthem at times this season. As they have done all season at home games, the Bucs remained in the locker room during the playing of the anthem.
No related incidents occurred during the game.
Afterward, the players and Shay addressed the past week.
“First of all, our intentions were never to hurt anybody,” Patterson said. “We love our veterans. Our energy really came from love. We never intended to offend anybody. Our veterans, we know how much they’ve done for us as a country. I want to shout out to people at ETSU, students, staff coaches, everybody who’s been on our side a little bit. I really appreciate that because there’s a lot going on right now.”
Shay reiterated what he said after the team’s last game, before the firestorm that followed.
“It’s been difficult,” he said. “My message has always been this was not anything dishonoring our military, our flag and our country. … This is about people, people chasing their dreams and aspirations. I want my players to live a better life just as I would my own children. And we live in a society where there’s social injustice and racial inequality. I just wanted to bring attention back to it. Our players did.
“Ultimately, I am my brother’s keeper and this is about people and them moving forward.”