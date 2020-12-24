JOHNSON CITY — Jason Shay said his East Tennessee State basketball team would use Tuesday night’s game at Alabama as a barometer to see where it stood heading into the Southern Conference schedule.
Shay learned what everybody watching on the SEC Network did: When the Bucs are good, they can play with anybody. When they’re not, well, they all saw that, too.
ETSU played with Alabama for long stretches, but foul trouble, turnovers and not defending a hot shooter spelled the end as the Crimson Tide pulled away for an 85-69 victory.
“I thought we were very competitive for a long time, but we have some issues we have to correct,” Shay said. “We’re capable and we’re talented. We showed it for a long stretch.
“As I talked about, we have some Kryptonite that we have to change to get better. The 20 turnovers, you can’t win ballgames when you turn it over 20 times. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”
The Bucs never did figure out that Jaden Shackelford was hurting them. He continued to hit 3-pointers in the second half, finishing with 26 points. He made eight 3-pointers and many of them were from far beyond the arc.
“We talked about at halftime that we had to get into Shackelford’s body, and we just weren’t able to,” Shay said. “Now he hit some from deep. They were off the line. But he was too comfortable. We didn’t get into his space and make him drive. We let him get some clean looks at the basket.”
The Bucs were hurt as starting center Silas Adheke got into foul trouble once again, something that has become a troubling trend.
With Adheke on the court, the Bucs are a different team. His inside presence keeps opponents away from the rim, and he is kind of like the quarterback on defense. He can see the whole play in front of him, and he’s constantly talking, letting his teammates know what’s coming.
Adheke’s only problem is he is so foul-prone he can’t stay on the court very long, and when he’s not on the court, the game changes.
That has never been more evident than in Tuesday night’s loss.
When Adheke was called for his fourth foul with 15:09 left, Alabama’s was clinging to a 45-43 lead. The Bucs were playing toe-to-toe with their Southeastern Conference foe when their best inside presence headed for the bench.
By the time he got back into the game, Alabama’s lead was 13, and the Crimson Tide continued to cruise until the end.
“It was a big issue,” Shay said. “I’ve said for a couple of weeks now that Silas is the anchor of our defense. When he wasn’t out there, it showed. In a game where there athleticism was superior to ours, we weren’t in the right position, and we continued to foul.”
Alabama outscored ETSU 21-2 on second-chance points.
A bright spot for ETSU was the shooting of Damari Monsanto, who has been hailed as a talented outside shooter since he was red-shirting last season. He made 8 of 13 shots, including six from 3-point range, and finished with 23 points.
“As a staff we felt that he could be our best shooter and he finally showed it,” Shay said. “He kept us in the game. He kept us in striking distance. Moving forward hopefully he can continue that. I’m excited to see what he can give us.”
The Bucs enter the Southern Conference portion of their schedule with a 4-4 record. They play host to Western Carolina on Dec. 30. Before then, the players will go home for Christmas, and Shay will get back to work.
“We’ve got some work to do,” Shay said. “I’ll look at that over the break and see how I can help us get better.”