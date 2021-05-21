JOHNSON CITY — Friday brought an unceremonious end to East Tennessee State’s baseball season.
The Bucs split their Southern Conference doubleheader with Samford, winning the opener 7-3 but dropping a 7-6, 10-inning decision in action at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs entered the day trying to nab the last of four berths in this year’s downsized league tournament. To do so, they needed to twice beat Samford and for Western Carolina to drop a twin bill with The Citadel. The Catamounts, who wound up winning both of their games, will round out the tournament field.
In the Bucs’ final victory of the season, Kyle Richardson opened the scoring by swatting first-inning grand slam. An inning later, Ethan Cady added a two-run homer that Bryce Hodge followed up with a solo blast.
ETSU scored no more, but no more runs were needed.
Colby Stuart (6-1) pitched solid seven innings for the decision, giving up two earned runs. He yielded six hits, struck out three batters and issued three walks before relinquishing the mound to Matthew Bollenbacher, who threw a clean eighth and ninth.
Six Bucs hits were divided among six players. Ditto for the Bulldogs.
Trailing 5-2 in the day’s second contest, ETSU (24-25, 13-16) pulled within a run when Ashton King and Cady belted back-to-back homers in the fifth inning. Then in the seventh, Hodge dented an RBI double before coming home on a Sean Kearney single, putting ETSU ahead 6-5.
The Bulldogs answered in the form of Ryan Crockett’s eighth-inning homer, knotting the score. Garrett Howe drove in the deciding run with a 10th-inning double.