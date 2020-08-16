JOHNSON CITY — Three-star recruit Richard Amaefule is joining the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team, coach Jason Shay announced Sunday.
Amaefule, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward originally from London, missed his senior season of high school ball at Woodrow Wilson in Dallas because of an ankle injury. Before he was hurt, Amaefule was ranked the 18th-best power forward in the country and eighth-best overall recruit in Texas via 247Sports.com.
“Richard has been working really hard after suffering a significant injury this past year. He’s not your typical, strictly back to the basket big,” Shay said in a release. “His size, mobility and shooting ability can make him a load at both ends of the floor. With his skill and maturity, Richard will have a very bright future ahead of him at ETSU.”
Amaefule also had offers from LSU and TCU, as well as interest from Kansas State, New Mexico, San Diego and Western Kentucky.
He is one of 10 newcomers on ETSU’s 2020-21 roster. The Bucs are scheduled to open their first season under Shay on Nov. 10 when Little Rock visits Freedom Hall.