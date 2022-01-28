East Tennessee State’s struggles in the paint have been well documented. It’s not about to get any easier.
Since Silas Adheke quit the basketball team in December, the Bucs’ inside game has been exposed. Playing with undersized post players Charlie Weber and Jaden Seymour, ETSU has had trouble defending the rim and teams are taking advantage.
Now, the Bucs are about to face the most versatile center in the Southern Conference, Jake Stephens, when they play at VMI on Saturday.
Tipoff at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia, is set for 1 p.m.
Stephens, a 6-foot-10 senior, feasted on the Bucs the first time around, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds in the game on Jan. 5. He dominated in the paint when he wanted and stepped out to connect three times from 3-point range. ETSU won 80-79, its 13th consecutive victory over the Keydets, but Stephens made it tough.
“We have to really focus on him,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “They’re good shooting team. I remember we were up 20 in the first half and ended up winning by one. If we’re up 20 at their place, we really have to lock in on defense.”
In that first meeting, the Bucs led 47-30 at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy win. But as they have proved all season, nothing comes easy. VMI roared back and actually had two chances to take the lead in the closing minute only to have a pair of 3-pointers bounce off the rim.
The Keydets (11-10, 4-5) have lost two in a row but gave conference-leading Chattanooga a scare in a 78-74 loss last Saturday.
The Bucs (12-10, 4-5) are also on a two-game losing streak and below .500 in the SoCon at the halfway point in the conference schedule. The latest losses — 75-73 to The Citadel and 80-76 to UNC Greensboro — were winnable.
“I have a lot of faith,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said after the latest loss. “We work awfully hard around here. We prepare at a high level. Our guys are talented, but they don’t know how to win yet. There’s the answer.
“It’s mental. My whole thing with my guys is control what we can control. I do get very upset when there’s a mental breakdown. Physically, if we ain’t good enough, we ain’t good enough. But we’re good enough. We’ll keep battling. We’ll keep fighting. We’ll get better.”
KEYDETS’ KEY
Stephens averages 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds a game and has a good running mate in Kamdyn Curfman, who is scoring at a 17.4 rate. No player in the country has attempted more 3-pointers than Curfman’s 197. In fact, the Keydets lead the nation in 3-point attempts, averaging 33 a game. They make more than 12 and shoot 38% from 3-point range, second in the SoCon.
Trey Bonham adds 9.9 points per game and Sean Conway 9.2.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Ledarrius Brewer has regained the ETSU scoring lead at 13.5 points per game. David Sloan adds 13.3 and King 13.0. Ty Brewer has increased his average to 10.5.
ON THE HORIZON
The matchup starts a three-game road trip for the Bucs, who play at Western Carolina on Wednesday and Wofford on Feb. 5. The Wofford game has been picked up by CBS Sports Network.
3-POINT CONFERENCE
Eight SoCon teams rank among the top 20 in the country in number of 3-point attempts.
In addition to No. 1 VMI, Furman is second, followed by Western Carolina (fourth), The Citadel (eighth), Samford (ninth), ETSU (11th), Wofford (13th) and Mercer (17th).