JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders and running back Quay Holmes are finalists for two prestigious national awards.
Sanders is up for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the national coach of the year. The Bucs (10-1) won the Southern Conference championship on Saturday and are preparing for the FCS playoffs, where they will play at home Dec. 4 against either Kennesaw State or Davidson.
Holmes is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year at the FCS level. Holmes leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,431 yards and 16 touchdowns on 238 carries.
Holmes broke two big records in Saturday’s win over Mercer. He became ETSU's career rushing leader with 4,142 yards and recorded the best single-season total.
The winner of the Eddie Robinson Award will be announced Dec. 14, and the Walter Payton Award winner will be announced Jan. 7.
Sanders' Bucs climbed two spots to No. 8 in this week's FCS coaches' poll. They fell to No. 9 in the STATS rankings.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
ETSU collected a pair of SoCon's player of the week awards.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell was named the offensive player of the week after completing 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Alijah Huzzie was the defensive player of the week after posting eight tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Huzzie intercepted a pass with 36 seconds remaining in the first half, stalling a potential scoring drive for Mercer. His biggest interception came with just over five minutes left in the game, returning it 51 yards to set up the Bucs’ go-ahead touchdown.