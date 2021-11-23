East Tennessee State’s Randy Sanders and Quay Holmes each picked up two of the big awards when the All-Southern Conference football teams were announced Tuesday.
Sanders was chosen as the league’s coach of the year by the media and his fellow coaches, while Holmes was the offensive player of the year.
Four ETSU players were first-team selections on both teams. Holmes was on both lists as were offensive tackle Tre’Mond Shorts, linebacker Donovan Manuel and safety Tyree Robinson.
In addition, linebacker Jared Folks was on the coaches’ first team and media’s second team while running back Jacob Saylors was a first-team pick by the media and second by the coaches. Saylors was also a second-team pick as a kick returner in both polls.
Kicker Tyler Keltner was on the media’s first team and coaches’ second team.
Offensive lineman Tavon Matthews was a second-team pick in both polls. Two other ETSU defensive backs received second-team honors, Mike Price by the coaches and Alijah Huzzie by the media.
Long snapper Chandlor Mullins was a first-team pick by the media and defensive back Zion Alexander made the all-freshman team.
The media and coaches picked Chattanooga defensive lineman as the defensive player of the year.
Holmes set the school records for touchdowns, points, career yards and single-season yards during the month of November. He leads the FCS in rushing yards with 1,431 and ranks third in rushing touchdowns with 16. He’s the first ETSU player to win the SoCon’s offensive player of the year since wide receiver B.J. Adigun in 1997.
Sanders became the first ETSU coach to be SoCon coach of the year twice. He previously won the award in 2018. His team is 10-1 and seeded seventh in the FCS playoffs.
The Bucs will play a home game on Dec. 4 against the winner of Kennesaw State and Davidson.