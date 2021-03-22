JOHNSON CITY — For Randy Sanders, it’s not how, but how many.
That’s how the East Tennessee State football coach feels when he’s looking at the Southern Conference standings. He doesn’t care how the Bucs do it as long as they win.
He’s not worried that his team’s rushing attack has gone stagnant or any other numbers.
All that matters is that 2-1 record and a schedule with games left against the two teams ahead of ETSU in the standings.
“The only number I worry about is the wins and losses,” Sanders said Monday. “One thing I’ve learned through the years, stats are nice. But at the end of the year they just ask how many. They don’t ask how. So let’s just find a way to win. And that’s the bottom line.”
The Bucs, who beat The Citadel 28-21 last weekend, get their next chance Saturday when Western Carolina visits Greene Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Catamounts (1-7, 1-4 SoCon) are coming off a 45-28 loss to Mercer and their lone SoCon victory came against winless Citadel.
CLOSE CALLS
If it seems like the Bucs play a lot of close conference games, that’s because they do. Since Sanders became ETSU coach before the 2018 season, the Bucs have played 19 SoCon games. Sixteen were decided by a touchdown or less.
During that span, the average score of an ETSU conference game is 24.5 points for the opposition to 23.1 for the Bucs. ETSU has won nine of those 19 games with a margin of victory below four points.
“As a coach, and I’m sure as a fan, it would probably be nice to win a conference game by like two scores at some point, so you could actually relax for a few minutes right there at the end instead of getting to the locker room, exhausted and with a headache, but happy to win,” Sanders said.
MANUEL UPDATE
Linebacker Donovan Manuel, one of ETSU’s top defenders, was injured in the win over The Citadel and Sanders is hopeful of getting him back.
“Donovan has been looked at and he’s been getting treatment,” said Sanders, who doesn’t like to give away too many secrets. “I can honestly say he seems to be in a good place right now. You know, it’s still Monday. I expect him to improve as the week goes on. If he doesn’t, then somebody’s got to step up. But Donovan has certainly been a good player for us to this point. He’s been a very productive player force on defense, no question.”
TICKETS PLEASE
For the first time this season, tickets for a Bucs home game are on sale to the general public. The tickets, for sitting on the grass hillside, will cost $10 apiece.