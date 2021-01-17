JOHNSON CITY — The games are coming quicker than they ever have and East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay is learning to roll with the punches.
The Bucs are in the midst of a span in which they have four games in eight days. Monday will be Game 2 of the stretch when VMI visits Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. game.
“It’s just one of those years where we’re not going to be able to take days off,” Shay said.
The game is a makeup of a Jan. 6 contest postponed after ETSU had to shut down team activities because of COVID-19 protocol. The Bucs haven’t played at home since their Dec. 30 win over Western Carolina. This will be just the second game with a limited number of fans allowed at Freedom Hall.
“It’s always awesome to play at home,” Bucs forward Vonnie Patterson said. “It’s good to have our crowd in there, represent to our fans, just get that home feeling again. I’m ready to get it rocking.”
In Saturday’s 78-66 Southern Conference loss to Furman, ETSU played without Ledarrius Brewer, its leading scorer and his status for Monday will be a game-time decision. Brewer is averaging 16.3 points per game.
LAST TIME
OUT
ETSU (6-5, 2-1) still had a chance to win in the final minutes against Furman but ran out of gas. The Paladins closed the game on a 17-6 run as the Bucs committed three crucial turnovers and couldn’t get a stop.
“We were on the road in a place we haven’t played well at all,” said Shay, in his first year as the Bucs’ head coach. “Usually we’re down double digits in the first half and have to fight and claw to keep the game within striking distance at the end.
“For 35 minutes, we had a chance to win the game. We were right there executing. We defended for the most part.”
SCOUTING
THE KEYDETS
VMI (7-6, 2-2) is coming off a 110-103 victory over The Citadel. That game was on the heels of an 82-80 loss to Wofford.
The Keydets are 0-5 on the road.
Against The Citadel, 6-foot-8 junior Jake Stephens got a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds. Greg Parham added 27 points and 13 rebounds and Sean Conway had 25 points.
Parham leads the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Stephens, a big man who shoots a lot of 3-pointers, averages 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.