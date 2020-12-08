The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team returns to action Tuesday night and the Bucs will be playing in a venue very familiar to the program and its fans.
It’s just not so familiar to the players.
When the Bucs take on UNC-Asheville on Tuesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, it will be a practice run for next March’s Southern Conference tournament.
“I think it’s important,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “That’s why I agreed to the game to go over there and play at Harrah’s, a place that we’ve had success in the last five years.”
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Fans will not be allowed in the arena because of COVID-19 concerns.
Of the 11 players who have appeared for the Bucs so far this season, only two of them have played at Harrah’s, and they didn’t play much. During March’s three-game run to the SoCon tournament championship, Vonnie Patterson played 19 minutes and Charlie Weber played four.
Shay, on the other hand, has had plenty of success at the arena. In his five years as an assistant under Steve Forbes, the Bucs won 11 of their 14 SoCon tournament games, including championships in 2020 and 2017.
“This gives our guys a chance to see the venue, get a chance to play on that court,” Shay said. “They can see the rims, see the shooting background and just the excitement knowing that we’ll get a chance to be back there to play for a championship come March.”
ABOUT THE BUCS
The Bucs (1-2) opened the season Thanksgiving week in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida and haven’t played since Nov. 27.
Ledarrius Brewer leads ETSU in scoring at 15.3 points per game. His production has increased each game as he settles into his role as a scorer. Ty Brewer is averaging 9.3 points.
David Sloan averages 9.0 points and 3.0 assists, but his assists total could have been much higher during the Florida tournament. Numerous times he drove the lane and dished out to a wide-open teammate, only to see the shot missed. ETSU is shooting 35.5% from the field.
Silas Adheke has been productive inside with 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. He’s shooting 67% from the field, so keeping him out of foul trouble and getting him more shots will be two priorities for the Bucs.
Shay has lamented the amount of turnovers by his team, and the numbers bear him out. The Bucs have 26 assists and 58 turnovers through three games, leaving them ranked 290th out of 295 listed teams in the national assist-to- turnover statistics.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
Tajion Jones leads UNCA (1-2) in scoring at 20.0 points per game. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 42% from 3-point range. Three other players — Jamon Battle (12.7), Evan Claiborne (11.3) and Trent Stephney (11.3) — are averaging in double figures.
UNCA, coached by Elizabethton native Mike Morrell, was the preseason pick to finish second in the Big South.