Quay Holmes has gotten about as much notoriety as a player can get, but there might be even more on its way.
Holmes, East Tennessee State’s record-breaking running back, is one of the top three vote-getters for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. He had been one of 25 finalists for the award.
Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, the 2020 winner, and Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere are the other top vote-getters. The winner will be announced during an awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas, the night before the FCS championship game.
Holmes is ETSU’s career rushing leader with 4,229 yards. His 1,518 yards this season are second in the country and the most in a season in school history.
He's also ETSU’s all-time leading scorer and has a shot at a few more records. He's rushed for 17 touchdowns this season, and one more would break a tie for the record with George Searcy. In addition, he has carried the ball 251 times this season. The school record for a season is 275, set by Searcy in 1989.
“Coming here, I definitely wanted to leave a legacy and make history,” Holmes said earlier in the season.
The list of Walter Payton Award winners includes notable NFL players Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington, 2015), Jimmy Garoppolo (Eastern Illinois, 2013), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois, 2002), Brian Westbrook (Villanova, 2001) and Steve McNair (Alcorn State, 1994). Trey Lance of North Dakota State, now with the San Francisco 49ers, won the award in 2019.
Holmes, listed as a redshirt junior, has indicated this would be his last season as a college player.
“It’s great for him, but it’s great for this football team,” coach Randy Sanders said of Holmes’ achievements. “It’s great for the university. It’s great for Johnson City, East Tennessee in general. Quay’s obviously worked really hard and I’ve always said his greatest traits are his accountability and his dependability because the guy just shows up.
"He missed one day of practice a couple of weeks ago during our open week. That was really disappointing. I couldn’t believe he got the flu and had to miss a day of practice. I think it was his first one. But other than that he shows up, very consistent, works hard. It is good to see someone with his work ethic and his attitude get rewarded for what he's accomplished.”
Holmes and the Bucs play next in the FCS quarterfinals at North Dakota State. That game in Fargo, North Dakota, is set for Saturday at noon and will be televised on ESPN.